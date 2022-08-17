S&P 500   4,274.04 (-0.72%)
DOW   33,980.32 (-0.50%)
QQQ   328.71 (-1.07%)
AAPL   174.77 (+1.01%)
MSFT   291.33 (-0.47%)
META   174.65 (-2.69%)
GOOGL   119.55 (-1.77%)
AMZN   142.08 (-1.86%)
TSLA   911.62 (-0.88%)
NVDA   183.48 (-2.81%)
NIO   20.10 (-3.87%)
BABA   89.77 (-3.11%)
AMD   98.30 (-1.90%)
MU   61.61 (-3.52%)
T   18.43 (-0.75%)
CGC   4.07 (+7.67%)
F   16.04 (-2.37%)
GE   79.89 (-1.46%)
DIS   122.79 (-1.74%)
AMC   20.92 (-15.68%)
PYPL   99.42 (-2.61%)
PFE   49.45 (-0.82%)
NFLX   241.03 (-1.90%)
US says SkyWest employee subjected to sexual harassment

Wed., August 17, 2022 | The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — The federal government is suing SkyWest Airlines on behalf of a former employee who says co-workers sexually harassed her, including asking her for sex and making explicit comments about rape in her presence.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that SkyWest discriminated against the woman by subjecting her to a hostile work environment and retaliating when she complained. She eventually quit.

SkyWest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The EEOC sued in federal district court in Dallas. The agency said the woman joined Utah-based SkyWest in 2007, and the harassment started after she transferred to the airline’s parts and maintenance operation at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in 2019, including comments by the maintenance supervisor. She told another supervisor that she “felt singled out as ... a young woman in a building full of men.”

The harassment caused the woman to take unpaid medical leave for about six weeks, and it continued when she returned. She was placed on administrative leave after filing a complaint with the airline’s human-resources department, according to the lawsuit.

Some of the woman’s co-workers corroborated her claims during an internal investigation, and an employee-relations manager recommended mandatory sexual-harassment training for all employees, the EEOC said. Five months later, in May 2020, after getting no update on the investigation, the woman resigned.

SkyWest is a regional airline that operates flights for bigger carriers including American Airlines.

