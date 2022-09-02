US seeks more info on Chinese company's North Dakota project

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal authorities reviewing a Chinese company’s purchase of land in North Dakota for a wet corn milling plant say more information is needed before they can decide whether the project might be detrimental to national security.

Fufeng Group’s planned $700 million project in Grand Forks is near a U.S. Air Force base, prompting opponents to raise concerns about potential for espionage.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States told Fufeng in a letter this week that the information the company has provided is “insufficient.” The company said in a statement that it has been “open and cooperative” with U.S. officials and will comply with the government’s request for more information.

Grand Forks City Administrator Todd Feland said Friday that infrastructure work being done by the city for the project would be halted until the review is complete. He said the review is expected to take up to three months.

“I think it’s going to be one of the most highly scrutinized projects from a national security perspective through this process, which is good for everybody,” Feland said.

Amid growing opposition toward the project, Gov. Doug Burgum, and North Dakota U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer — all Republicans — pressed the U.S. government in July to expedite a review to ensure it doesn’t pose a risk to national security.

Feland has said the company, which is privately owned, voluntarily submitted a formal request for a review in July.

The Grand Forks City Council in February gave initial approval to the Chinese agribusiness for its proposed corn-milling facility that officials said could be the largest private sector investment in the community’s history.

Fufeng makes products for the animal nutrition, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, health and wellness, oil and gas, and other industries. It’s a leading producer of xanthan gum. The Grand Forks site would be its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility.

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away. But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".