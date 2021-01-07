US services sector grows for seventh straight month

A waiter wears a mask and face covering at a restaurant with outdoor seating Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, registered its sixth consecutive month of expansion in November. The Institute for Supply Management reported Thursday that its index of services activity declined slightly to a reading of 55.9 last month, from a reading of 56.6 in October. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, grew for the seventh straight month in December even as coronavirus cases surged through the holidays.
The Institute for Supply Management reported Thursday that its index of services activity slowed slightly to a reading of 57.2 last month, from a reading of 55.9 in November. Readings above 50 represent expansion in services industries such as restaurants and bars, retail stores and delivery companies.
Respondents to the December ISM survey continued to express anxiety about the current business climate.
Thursday’s report showed that business activity and new orders both grew more quickly but the index measuring employment fell into contraction.
7 Entertainment Stocks That Are Still Delighting Investors
2020 has created a real-life movie script that many production companies could have only dreamed of. But that dream has been a nightmare for many of the world’s leading entertainment stocks. Movie theaters and live entertainment venues remain shut down. The words “pent-up demand” have never resonated more. Consumers are desperate for ways to be entertained.
That may make it an odd time to consider looking at entertainment stocks. But that would be a mistake. In fact, some entertainment stocks have been among the biggest pandemic winners. This is a trend that is likely to continue as the holidays arrive. The phrase “home for the holidays” is likely to have a new meaning this year. That means consumers will still be looking for ways to be entertained. And now is the time for you to prepare your portfolio for that move.
To be clear, the novel coronavirus was not due to poor management from any company. And you can bet that in the future, many companies will leave some room in their balance sheet for future “acts of God.” But in the meantime, some entertainment stocks have been pandemic winners. And that means they will likely continue to be winners as long as the pandemic lingers.
View the "7 Entertainment Stocks That Are Still Delighting Investors".