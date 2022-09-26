US Soccer Federation hires ad tech company co-founder as CEO

CHICAGO (AP) — JT Batson, co-founder of the advertising technology company Hudson MX, was hired Monday as CEO and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The 40-year-old replaces Will Wilson, the uncle of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Wilson announced in June he was quitting on Oct. 31 after just 2 1/2 years. He took over from Dan Flynn, who held the job from June 2000 until September 2019.

Batson will run the federation under President Cindy Parlow Cone, a former national team player, and the USSF board of directors.

Batson played for the Augusta Arsenal club in Georgia, served as a referee and a referee assignor and is a former member of the USSF's finance committee.

He previously worked for the venture capital firms Accel and Greylock Partners.

Wilson will remain with the USSF through October to assist with the transition, the federation said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Spor

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".