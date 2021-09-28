QQQ   360.66 (-2.62%)
AAPL   142.33 (-2.09%)
MSFT   285.05 (-3.10%)
FB   341.52 (-3.41%)
GOOGL   2,726.14 (-3.38%)
TSLA   781.23 (-1.28%)
AMZN   3,314.33 (-2.69%)
NVDA   207.60 (-4.16%)
BABA   152.60 (+1.61%)
NIO   35.24 (-4.16%)
CGC   14.22 (-3.33%)
GE   105.96 (+0.58%)
MU   73.58 (-2.13%)
AMD   101.94 (-5.75%)
T   27.30 (-0.36%)
F   14.35 (+1.34%)
ACB   6.82 (+6.73%)
DIS   174.70 (-2.00%)
PFE   43.17 (-0.92%)
BA   219.12 (-2.25%)
AMC   37.36 (-4.94%)
QQQ   360.66 (-2.62%)
AAPL   142.33 (-2.09%)
MSFT   285.05 (-3.10%)
FB   341.52 (-3.41%)
GOOGL   2,726.14 (-3.38%)
TSLA   781.23 (-1.28%)
AMZN   3,314.33 (-2.69%)
NVDA   207.60 (-4.16%)
BABA   152.60 (+1.61%)
NIO   35.24 (-4.16%)
CGC   14.22 (-3.33%)
GE   105.96 (+0.58%)
MU   73.58 (-2.13%)
AMD   101.94 (-5.75%)
T   27.30 (-0.36%)
F   14.35 (+1.34%)
ACB   6.82 (+6.73%)
DIS   174.70 (-2.00%)
PFE   43.17 (-0.92%)
BA   219.12 (-2.25%)
AMC   37.36 (-4.94%)
QQQ   360.66 (-2.62%)
AAPL   142.33 (-2.09%)
MSFT   285.05 (-3.10%)
FB   341.52 (-3.41%)
GOOGL   2,726.14 (-3.38%)
TSLA   781.23 (-1.28%)
AMZN   3,314.33 (-2.69%)
NVDA   207.60 (-4.16%)
BABA   152.60 (+1.61%)
NIO   35.24 (-4.16%)
CGC   14.22 (-3.33%)
GE   105.96 (+0.58%)
MU   73.58 (-2.13%)
AMD   101.94 (-5.75%)
T   27.30 (-0.36%)
F   14.35 (+1.34%)
ACB   6.82 (+6.73%)
DIS   174.70 (-2.00%)
PFE   43.17 (-0.92%)
BA   219.12 (-2.25%)
AMC   37.36 (-4.94%)
QQQ   360.66 (-2.62%)
AAPL   142.33 (-2.09%)
MSFT   285.05 (-3.10%)
FB   341.52 (-3.41%)
GOOGL   2,726.14 (-3.38%)
TSLA   781.23 (-1.28%)
AMZN   3,314.33 (-2.69%)
NVDA   207.60 (-4.16%)
BABA   152.60 (+1.61%)
NIO   35.24 (-4.16%)
CGC   14.22 (-3.33%)
GE   105.96 (+0.58%)
MU   73.58 (-2.13%)
AMD   101.94 (-5.75%)
T   27.30 (-0.36%)
F   14.35 (+1.34%)
ACB   6.82 (+6.73%)
DIS   174.70 (-2.00%)
PFE   43.17 (-0.92%)
BA   219.12 (-2.25%)
AMC   37.36 (-4.94%)

US Steel: Plant's orange plume had elevated iron levels

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 | The Associated Press

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Steel says a northwestern Indiana plant's discharge of elevated levels of iron were the cause of an orange plume that entered a Lake Michigan tributary, prompting the closure of several nearby beaches and a water treatment facility.

Company spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said in a statement late Monday that an analysis of the discharge from the U.S. Steel Midwest plant in Portage revealed “elevated concentrations of iron causing the discoloration" in the the Burns Waterway.

The company did not indicate what concentrations of iron were detected in the discharge, and it was not immediately clear whether the release posed any threat to public health, the environment or wildlife.

U.S. Steel idled the plant about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Chicago as a precaution after it said the wastewater treatment facility experienced “an upset condition” that sent the rusty colored plume into the waterway Sunday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday that it was awaiting results from its own samples of the plant's discharge and would provide an update once those results are analyzed.

The EPA did not respond to a question from The Associated Press about what impact elevated iron levels could pose to humans, animals or the environment.

Gabriel Filippelli, a professor or earth sciences at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, said the test results released by U.S. Steel were vague but that, “in general, iron itself is just kind of a nuisance rather than a contaminant that requires a significant amount of intervention."

With testing still underway, however, Filippelli said it remained to be seen whether the discharge could have contained toxic heavy metals such as mercury or lead, or other contaminants.

“Who knows what else it was carrying? Usually when you find iron you find some other nasty stuff," he said.

An Indiana Department of Environmental Management spokesman said Tuesday that the agency was investigating and would provide an update after it receives and analyzes sampling test results.

Neither the EPA, IDEM or U.S. Steel indicated if any type of cleanup was planned.

Indiana Dunes National Park closed all of its beaches and the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk on Sunday until further notice as a precaution, while Indiana American Water shut down its Ogden Dunes treatment facility Sunday night, also as a precaution.

The discharge plant comes weeks after a federal judge approved a revised settlement with the company, more than four years after the Portage plant discharged wastewater containing a potentially carcinogenic chemical into the Burns Waterway.

U.S. Steel agreed to pay a $601,242 civil penalty and more than $625,000 to reimburse various agencies for costs associated with their response in April 2017 after the plant spilled 300 pounds (136 kilograms) of hexavalent chromium — or 584 times the daily maximum limit allowed under state permitting laws.

Malkowski said in Monday's statement that sampling of the discharge found “no indications of permit level exceedances for hexavalent and total chromium, as those sampling results came in well below permit limits."

She said preliminary sampling results showed that the Portage plant remains “in compliance with numeric permit limits.”

Should you invest $1,000 in United States Steel right now?

Before you consider United States Steel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United States Steel wasn't on the list.

While United States Steel currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
United States Steel (X)2.1$22.47-1.7%0.18%7.39Hold$32.63
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.