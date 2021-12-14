US stocks fall after jump in wholesale prices last month

S&P 500   4,619.52 (-1.06%)
DOW   35,540.52 (-0.31%)
QQQ   385.19 (-1.80%)
AAPL   173.34 (-1.37%)
MSFT   326.59 (-3.77%)
FB   329.31 (-1.55%)
GOOGL   2,832.86 (-2.87%)
AMZN   3,346.56 (-1.32%)
TSLA   941.29 (-2.60%)
NVDA   278.46 (-1.12%)
BABA   124.99 (+2.25%)
NIO   31.70 (-5.82%)
CGC   9.46 (+1.61%)
AMD   133.38 (-0.31%)
MU   83.94 (-0.49%)
GE   92.90 (-0.25%)
T   22.52 (+0.36%)
F   19.52 (-4.45%)
DIS   149.34 (-0.72%)
PFE   55.20 (+0.00%)
AMC   22.87 (-1.59%)
ACB   5.98 (-0.17%)
BA   196.02 (-0.70%)
S&P 500   4,619.52 (-1.06%)
DOW   35,540.52 (-0.31%)
QQQ   385.19 (-1.80%)
AAPL   173.34 (-1.37%)
MSFT   326.59 (-3.77%)
FB   329.31 (-1.55%)
GOOGL   2,832.86 (-2.87%)
AMZN   3,346.56 (-1.32%)
TSLA   941.29 (-2.60%)
NVDA   278.46 (-1.12%)
BABA   124.99 (+2.25%)
NIO   31.70 (-5.82%)
CGC   9.46 (+1.61%)
AMD   133.38 (-0.31%)
MU   83.94 (-0.49%)
GE   92.90 (-0.25%)
T   22.52 (+0.36%)
F   19.52 (-4.45%)
DIS   149.34 (-0.72%)
PFE   55.20 (+0.00%)
AMC   22.87 (-1.59%)
ACB   5.98 (-0.17%)
BA   196.02 (-0.70%)
S&P 500   4,619.52 (-1.06%)
DOW   35,540.52 (-0.31%)
QQQ   385.19 (-1.80%)
AAPL   173.34 (-1.37%)
MSFT   326.59 (-3.77%)
FB   329.31 (-1.55%)
GOOGL   2,832.86 (-2.87%)
AMZN   3,346.56 (-1.32%)
TSLA   941.29 (-2.60%)
NVDA   278.46 (-1.12%)
BABA   124.99 (+2.25%)
NIO   31.70 (-5.82%)
CGC   9.46 (+1.61%)
AMD   133.38 (-0.31%)
MU   83.94 (-0.49%)
GE   92.90 (-0.25%)
T   22.52 (+0.36%)
F   19.52 (-4.45%)
DIS   149.34 (-0.72%)
PFE   55.20 (+0.00%)
AMC   22.87 (-1.59%)
ACB   5.98 (-0.17%)
BA   196.02 (-0.70%)
S&P 500   4,619.52 (-1.06%)
DOW   35,540.52 (-0.31%)
QQQ   385.19 (-1.80%)
AAPL   173.34 (-1.37%)
MSFT   326.59 (-3.77%)
FB   329.31 (-1.55%)
GOOGL   2,832.86 (-2.87%)
AMZN   3,346.56 (-1.32%)
TSLA   941.29 (-2.60%)
NVDA   278.46 (-1.12%)
BABA   124.99 (+2.25%)
NIO   31.70 (-5.82%)
CGC   9.46 (+1.61%)
AMD   133.38 (-0.31%)
MU   83.94 (-0.49%)
GE   92.90 (-0.25%)
T   22.52 (+0.36%)
F   19.52 (-4.45%)
DIS   149.34 (-0.72%)
PFE   55.20 (+0.00%)
AMC   22.87 (-1.59%)
ACB   5.98 (-0.17%)
BA   196.02 (-0.70%)

US stocks fall after jump in wholesale prices last month

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2021. Stocks are opening lower again on Wall Street Tuesday, Dec. 14, as traders took in the latest sign that inflation is still running high. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)

Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders took in the latest sign that inflation is still running high ahead of the Federal Reserve's last meeting of the year.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.7% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,658 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%.

The benchmark S&P 500 index has slightly more gainers than losers, but it was pulled lower by falling technology stocks, which have hefty values and tend to hold more weight. Microsoft fell 3% and Adobe shed 6.6%.

Several big communications companies also fell. Facebook parent Meta shed 1.4% and Google parent Alphabet fell 2.8%.

Bond yields moved higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.46% from 1.42%. That helped banks make gains, as they rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

JPMorgan Chase rose 1.6% and Bank of America rose 2.5%.

Energy and industrial stocks also made gains.

Investors received another update on persistently rising inflation. The Labor Department reported that prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier. The department's producer price index measures inflation before it reaches consumers.

Businesses have been dealing with supply chain problems and higher costs for months. It has been a key concern for investors as big companies pass those costs off to consumers, who have so far been absorbing higher prices on everything from groceries to clothing and other consumer products.

The discouraging report on inflation precedes the last two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve this year, which starts Tuesday. The central bank is expected to speed up the withdrawal of economic stimulus measures in the face of rising inflation. Specifically, it plans to speed up the process for trimming bond purchases, which have helped keep interest rates low and support the stock market and broader economy.

Investors are also monitoring the central bank for any statements on how soon it might raise interest rates in 2022.

Wall Street is also closely monitoring any news on the newest coronavirus variant that is spreading rapidly in Britain and some other regions. It appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, according to an analysis of data from South Africa. Pfizer's vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still offers good protection from hospitalization.


7 Solar Stocks That Are Ready to Shine

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.

Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.

As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.

View the "7 Solar Stocks That Are Ready to Shine".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Bank of America (BAC)2.5$44.37+1.8%1.89%13.32Buy$46.68
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)3.1$159.66+1.1%2.51%10.10Buy$173.72
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.