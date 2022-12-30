QQQ   263.98 (-0.92%)
AAPL   128.42 (-0.92%)
MSFT   237.83 (-1.32%)
META   118.55 (-1.42%)
GOOGL   86.98 (-1.66%)
AMZN   82.92 (-1.50%)
TSLA   123.25 (+1.17%)
NVDA   144.14 (-1.29%)
NIO   9.88 (-1.10%)
BABA   88.87 (-0.29%)
AMD   64.23 (-0.91%)
T   18.41 (-0.22%)
MU   49.41 (-2.45%)
CGC   2.28 (+0.00%)
F   11.51 (-0.26%)
GE   83.89 (+0.17%)
DIS   85.67 (-1.73%)
AMC   4.04 (-2.42%)
PFE   51.07 (-0.51%)
PYPL   70.56 (+0.00%)
NFLX   286.75 (-1.50%)
QQQ   263.98 (-0.92%)
AAPL   128.42 (-0.92%)
MSFT   237.83 (-1.32%)
META   118.55 (-1.42%)
GOOGL   86.98 (-1.66%)
AMZN   82.92 (-1.50%)
TSLA   123.25 (+1.17%)
NVDA   144.14 (-1.29%)
NIO   9.88 (-1.10%)
BABA   88.87 (-0.29%)
AMD   64.23 (-0.91%)
T   18.41 (-0.22%)
MU   49.41 (-2.45%)
CGC   2.28 (+0.00%)
F   11.51 (-0.26%)
GE   83.89 (+0.17%)
DIS   85.67 (-1.73%)
AMC   4.04 (-2.42%)
PFE   51.07 (-0.51%)
PYPL   70.56 (+0.00%)
NFLX   286.75 (-1.50%)
QQQ   263.98 (-0.92%)
AAPL   128.42 (-0.92%)
MSFT   237.83 (-1.32%)
META   118.55 (-1.42%)
GOOGL   86.98 (-1.66%)
AMZN   82.92 (-1.50%)
TSLA   123.25 (+1.17%)
NVDA   144.14 (-1.29%)
NIO   9.88 (-1.10%)
BABA   88.87 (-0.29%)
AMD   64.23 (-0.91%)
T   18.41 (-0.22%)
MU   49.41 (-2.45%)
CGC   2.28 (+0.00%)
F   11.51 (-0.26%)
GE   83.89 (+0.17%)
DIS   85.67 (-1.73%)
AMC   4.04 (-2.42%)
PFE   51.07 (-0.51%)
PYPL   70.56 (+0.00%)
NFLX   286.75 (-1.50%)
QQQ   263.98 (-0.92%)
AAPL   128.42 (-0.92%)
MSFT   237.83 (-1.32%)
META   118.55 (-1.42%)
GOOGL   86.98 (-1.66%)
AMZN   82.92 (-1.50%)
TSLA   123.25 (+1.17%)
NVDA   144.14 (-1.29%)
NIO   9.88 (-1.10%)
BABA   88.87 (-0.29%)
AMD   64.23 (-0.91%)
T   18.41 (-0.22%)
MU   49.41 (-2.45%)
CGC   2.28 (+0.00%)
F   11.51 (-0.26%)
GE   83.89 (+0.17%)
DIS   85.67 (-1.73%)
AMC   4.04 (-2.42%)
PFE   51.07 (-0.51%)
PYPL   70.56 (+0.00%)
NFLX   286.75 (-1.50%)

US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

Fri., December 30, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer
Follow MarketBeat on Google News
Follow on
Google News

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The index, which is considered a benchmark for the broader market by investors, is on track to end 2022 with a 20% loss. That would mark its worst loss since the financial crisis 14 years ago.

The Nasdaq composite fell 1% and is on track for a much steeper annual loss of 34%. The index is faring much worse this year because it is heavily made up of technology stocks that have been leading the broader market slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 224 points, or 0.7%, to 32,995. It is on track for a 9% loss this year.

There was scant corporate or economic news for Wall Street to review on the last trading day of the year. Tesla rose 0.9% as it continued to rebound from steep losses earlier in the week. Southwest Airlines stabilized as its operations returned to relative normalcy following massive cancellations over the holiday period.

Energy stocks held up better than the rest of the market as U.S. crude oil prices rose 1%.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-Year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.89% from 3.82%.

Stocks struggled all year as inflation put increasing pressure on consumers and raised concerns about economies slipping into recession. Central banks raised interest rates to fight high prices. The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes remain a major focus for investors as the central bank walks a thin line between raising rates enough to cool inflation, but not so much that they stall the U.S. economy into a recession.

The Fed’s key lending rate stands at a range of 4.25% to 4.5% after seven increases this year. The U.S. central bank forecasts that will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Its forecast doesn’t call for a rate cut before 2024.


Russia's invasion of Ukraine worsened inflation pressure earlier in the year by making oil, gas and food commodity prices even more volatile amid existing supply chain issues. China spent most of the year imposing strict COVID-19 policies which crimped production for raw materials and goods.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Get This Free Report
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink or The Boring Company? Enter your email address below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: