S&P 500   3,873.87 (+0.47%)
DOW   30,841.68 (+0.44%)
QQQ   289.94 (+0.42%)
AAPL   156.44 (-0.29%)
MSFT   244.00 (+0.64%)
META   144.85 (-0.85%)
GOOGL   101.38 (+0.24%)
AMZN   122.50 (+0.25%)
TSLA   308.71 (+-0.01%)
NVDA   135.19 (+2.60%)
NIO   19.16 (-6.12%)
BABA   83.66 (-2.49%)
AMD   76.63 (+1.83%)
T   16.58 (+0.12%)
MU   51.66 (+1.69%)
CGC   3.10 (+0.65%)
F   13.53 (+3.36%)
GE   66.43 (-0.24%)
DIS   106.40 (-1.09%)
AMC   8.58 (-1.49%)
PYPL   93.92 (+2.50%)
PFE   44.68 (-0.20%)
NFLX   242.87 (+0.01%)
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike

Wed., September 21, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer

A man walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. Stocks are off to a modestly higher start on Wall Street ahead of a widely expected interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 was up half a percent in the early going Wednesday, as was the Dow Jones Industrial Average. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 10:14 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183 points, or 0.6%, to 30,895 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

The broader market has been lurching between gains and losses throughout the week as investors wait for the latest update on interest rates from the Federal Reserve. They will be watching closely later in the day as Fed Chair Jerome Powell discusses the central bank’s views on the economy and the Fed’s efforts to control the worst inflation in 40 years.

Treasury yields, which have been trading at multiyear highs, remained relatively stable. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Fed action, rose to 3.98% from 3.97% late Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.54% from 3.56% from late Tuesday.

The Fed has been raising rates aggressively to try and tame high prices on everything from food to clothing. It is expected to raise its key short-term rate by three-quarters of a point for the third time. That would lift its benchmark rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level in 14 years, and up from zero at the start of the year.

The Fed's goal is to slow economic growth and cool inflation, but Wall Street is worried that it could hit the brakes too hard on an already slowing economy and cause a recession. Those concerns have been reinforced by reports showing that inflation remains stubbornly high and statements from Fed officials they will keep raising rates until they are sure inflation is coming under control.

Central banks worldwide are also dealing with inflation. The Bank of Japan began a two-day monetary policy meeting Wednesday, although analysts expect the central bank to stick to its easy monetary policy. Rate decisions from Norway, Switzerland and the Bank of England are next. Sweden surprised economists this week with a full point hike.


Global tensions remain high as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced plans to start voting this week to become part of Russia. The war has killed thousands of people, driven up food prices worldwide and caused energy costs to soar.

Gasoline prices, which helped fuel inflation for months, have been generally falling. But, the average price for a gallon of gas went up for the first time in more than three months, rising to to $3.681 from $3.674, according to motor club AAA.

Several companies gained ground after giving investors encouraging financial updates. Cheerios maker General Mills rose 5.9% after raising its profit forecast for the year. CoverGirl owner Coty rose 5.1% following a solid revenue growth update and Walmart rose 1.9% after saying it will hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, a majority of them seasonal workers.

Cruise line operators slipped as Hurricane Fiona continued to batter the Caribbean. Carnival fell 5.7%.

___

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

