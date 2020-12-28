US stocks higher after Trump signs $900B aid package

In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a street sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks were moderately higher Monday, Dec. 28 in the final week of 2020 after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic aid package that helps reduce uncertainty amid the re-imposition of travel and business curbs in response to a new coronavirus variant. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Asian stock markets rose Monday after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic aid package, helping to reduce uncertainty as governments re-impose travel and business curbs in response to a new coronavirus variant.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks began the final week of 2020 moderately higher after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic aid package that helps reduce uncertainty amid the re-imposition of travel and business curbs in response to a new coronavirus variant.
The S&P 500 index was up 0.8% as of 11:35 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 230 points, or 0.8 percent, to 30,429 and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.8 percent as well.
Trump signed the measure, which also includes money for other government functions through September, despite expressing frustration that $600 payments to the public weren’t bigger. His signature helped to clear away uncertainty as reinstated travel and business curbs threaten to weigh on global economic activity.
Companies that were hit the hardest by the pandemic — restaurants, airlines and the cruise industry — were among the biggest gainers in early trading. American Airlines was up 4%, Norwegian Cruise Lines rose 2.7% and Carnival gained more than 2%.
Trading is expected to be light this week, as most fund managers and investors have closed their books for the year. It will be another holiday-shortened week, with New Year's Day on Friday.
European indexes were broadly higher, helped by more details about the European Union - United Kingdom trade deal as part of the U.K.'s exit from the trade bloc.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose less than 0.1% to 3,397.29 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.7% to 26,854.03.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.3% to 26,314.63 after e-commerce giant Alibaba Group announced it was expanding a share buyback from $6 billion to $10 billion.
Alibaba shares declined 7% following last week's announcement of an anti-monopoly investigation and the suspension of the stock market debut of Ant Group, an online finance platform in which Alibaba owns a 33% stake.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 23 cents to $48.00 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
8 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Will Make You Feel Like a Smart Investor
In 2018, it was cannabis. In 2019, it was 5G. And yet, before either of those trends, artificial intelligence (or AI) was growing relentlessly and undeniably.
Artificial intelligence stems from the simple fact that computers are getting smarter. And they are being designed to process information faster. The words “machine learning” are being used to summarize the creation of algorithms, freed from human programmers, which train themselves on massive data sets. This year, two separate artificial intelligence “machines” demonstrated the ability to “read” Wikipedia entries and answer questions better than humans did.
But AI is more than a parlor trick. Chances are, at some point today, you’ve experienced the benefit of artificial intelligence. You may have gotten to this page because of an internet search. You may have asked Alexa or your Google Assistant to perform a command. You may have voice-activated your Roomba vacuum. You may have used an AI-powered GPS to get to wherever you’re reading this.
In the future, you may be hailing an autonomous car. A virtual assistant will be able to place calls for you to make appointments. But instead of sounding like a robot, the assistant will sound human, with an understanding of context and nuance.
And those are just two applications. There will be more because the possibilities of artificial intelligence are expansive. But they can also be somewhat chilling. Many of the functions that are performed by humans today may be made obsolete by AI. But that’s a subject for another day.
Right now, you want to know how you can profit from this emerging trend.
You’ve come to the right place. In this special presentation, we will look at 8 stocks that can help you profit from the artificial intelligence trend.
View the "8 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Will Make You Feel Like a Smart Investor".