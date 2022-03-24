S&P 500   4,543.06
DOW   34,861.24
QQQ   359.35
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m
Live updates: Man detained at site of Lviv rocket attacks
Live updates: Biden to Poland: 'Your freedom is ours'
Live updates: Britain seizes 2 of Russian billionaire's jets
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Live updates: Separatist leader floats vote to join Russia
Live updates: Russian forces move toward separatist regions
S&P 500   4,543.06
DOW   34,861.24
QQQ   359.35
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m
Live updates: Man detained at site of Lviv rocket attacks
Live updates: Biden to Poland: 'Your freedom is ours'
Live updates: Britain seizes 2 of Russian billionaire's jets
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Live updates: Separatist leader floats vote to join Russia
Live updates: Russian forces move toward separatist regions
S&P 500   4,543.06
DOW   34,861.24
QQQ   359.35
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m
Live updates: Man detained at site of Lviv rocket attacks
Live updates: Biden to Poland: 'Your freedom is ours'
Live updates: Britain seizes 2 of Russian billionaire's jets
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Live updates: Separatist leader floats vote to join Russia
Live updates: Russian forces move toward separatist regions
S&P 500   4,543.06
DOW   34,861.24
QQQ   359.35
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m
Live updates: Man detained at site of Lviv rocket attacks
Live updates: Biden to Poland: 'Your freedom is ours'
Live updates: Britain seizes 2 of Russian billionaire's jets
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Live updates: Separatist leader floats vote to join Russia
Live updates: Russian forces move toward separatist regions

US stocks rise amid cautious trading on world markets

Thursday, March 24, 2022 | Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, AP Business Writers


In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders Robert Charmak, left, and Orel Partush confer on the floor, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street as a streak of cautious trading continues on world markets. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

Stocks turned broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, regaining some of the ground they lost a day earlier, though the major indexes remained mixed for the week after several days of seesaw trading.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.9% as of 2:56 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 235 points, or 0.7%, to 34,594, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.3%.

Technology stocks accounted for a big share of the gains in the benchmark S&P 500, along with communication companies. Many Big Tech companies have outsized values that tend to sway the broader market in either direction. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 9% and Facebook parent, Meta, rose 2.2%.

Health care stocks also had some of the strongest gains. Insurers UnitedHealth Group rose 2% and Anthem gained 2.5%.

Major U.S. indexes are mixed for the week so far after alternating between gains and losses over the past few days.

“There’s a little bit of tug-of-war right now ... and investors are just looking for direction,” said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer for wealth & investment management at Wells Fargo.

Markets in Europe closed mostly lower. Germany’s DAX slipped 0.1% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.4%. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%. Indexes in Asia also mostly fell.

Crude oil prices slipped after jumping a day earlier. U.S. benchmark crude oil fell 2.3% to settle at $112.34 per barrel. A barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, fell 2.1% to settle at $119.03. Overall, global oil prices are up more than 50% in 2022 on persistently rising inflation and concerns about crimped supplies because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Investors around the world were watching to see the outcome of the meetings of NATO and a European leaders summit Thursday. G-7 nations are restricting the Russian Central Bank’s use of gold in transactions and the U.S. announced new sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.

Dozens of nations, including the U.S. and much of Europe, say they’re united in seeking to “radically” reduce imports of Russian oil and gas.

Sanctions have so far gutted the Ruble's value and prompted Russia's stock exchange to close nearly a month ago. The exchange reopened Thursday under heavy restrictions to prevent the kind of massive selloff that occurred in anticipation of crushing financial and economic sanctions from Western nations.

Wall Street is monitoring the latest developments on the conflict as it tries to determine how much it could worsen inflation and potentially crimp global economic growth. Businesses and consumers have been facing increasing costs for materials and goods which has prompted central banks to raise interest rates in order to temper the impact from inflation.

Bond yields have been rising overall as the market prepares for higher interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.34% from 2.31% late Wednesday.

“Markets are clearly signaling a deceleration in GDP growth and earnings growth,” Cronk said.

Investors received an encouraging update on the labor market's continued recovery. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level in 52 years. The upbeat report adds to data earlier this month that showed employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, the largest monthly total since July.

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)3.2$513.03-0.1%1.13%28.38Buy$505.76
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.