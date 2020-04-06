S&P 500   2,663.68 (+7.03%)
DOW   22,679.99 (+7.73%)
QQQ   196.48 (+7.15%)
AAPL   262.47 (+8.72%)
FB   165.55 (+7.37%)
MSFT   165.33 (+7.48%)
GOOGL   1,183.19 (+8.28%)
AMZN   1,997.59 (+4.77%)
CGC   14.34 (+8.23%)
NVDA   268.40 (+10.04%)
BABA   196.45 (+4.99%)
MU   46.37 (+12.49%)
GE   7.23 (+7.43%)
TSLA   516.24 (+7.55%)
AMD   47.52 (+11.58%)
T   29.44 (+7.21%)
ACB   0.80 (-1.24%)
F   4.53 (+6.84%)
NFLX   379.96 (+5.03%)
BAC   21.39 (+6.79%)
GILD   77.73 (-0.61%)
DIS   99.58 (+6.07%)
US stocks surge 7%, building on a global rally, on early signs that rate of increase in virus deaths could be slowing

Posted on Monday, April 6th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — US stocks surge 7%, building on a global rally, on early signs that rate of increase in virus deaths could be slowing.

