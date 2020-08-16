US supports Cyprus, wants closer east Med gas cooperation

Cyprus' foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides, left, and Under Secretary of the United States of America, for Political Affairs, David Hale touch elbows following their meeting at Larnaca international airport, Cyprus, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Hale's brief stop in Cyprus comes amid heightened tensions over Turkey's hydrocarbons search in waters Greece and Cyprus claim as their own. (Christos Avraamides/Press and Information Office of Cyprus via AP)
Cyprus' foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides, rear, welcomes the Under Secretary of the United States of America, for Political Affairs, David Hale following their meeting at Larnaca international airport, Cyprus, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Hale's brief stop in Cyprus comes amid heightened tensions over Turkey's hydrocarbons search in waters Greece and Cyprus claim as their own. (Christos Avraamides/Press and Information Office of Cyprus via AP)
Cyprus' foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides, right, talks with Under Secretary of the United States of America, for Political Affairs, David Hale during their meeting at Larnaca international airport, Cyprus, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Hale's brief stop in Cyprus comes amid heightened tensions over Turkey's hydrocarbons search in waters Greece and Cyprus claim as their own. (Christos Avraamides/Press and Information Office of Cyprus via AP)
LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — The U.S. wants tighter cooperation on developing gas finds in the “strategically significant” eastern Mediterranean and supports Cyprus’ right to exploit hydrocarbon deposits discovered in its waters, a senior U.S. State Department official said Sunday.
U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said hydrocarbon development would aim to “provide durable energy security and economic prosperity throughout the Mediterranean,” according to the U.S. Embassy in Cyprus.
The statement was issued after Hale met with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides to discuss the eastern Mediterranean’s “growing strategic significance” as well as recent developments in the region, including the devastating Aug. 4 blast in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut.
Hale’s brief visit to the island nation came amid growing military tensions over Turkey’s gas prospecting in waters where European Union members Greece and Cyprus say they have exclusive economic rights.
On Friday, EU foreign ministers expressed “full solidarity” with Greece and Cyprus and urged an “immediate de-escalation” by Turkey as Greek and Turkish navy ships shadowed each other.
Turkey had earlier dispatched a pair of warship-escorted research vessels to explore the southeastern sides of both Crete and Cyprus. But on Sunday, Turkey appeared to be upping the ante by announcing that another drill ship, the Yavuz, would be conducting a month-long hydrocarbons search off Cyprus’ southwestern coast.
Turkey, which doesn’t recognize ethnically divided Cyprus as a state, claims 44% of the island's economic zone as its own and insists it has every right to carry out such explorations in defense of its interests and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots.
The U.S. Embassy statement said Hale “reaffirmed American support for the right of the Republic of Cyprus to exploit its natural resources, including the hydrocarbons found in its territorial sea and exclusive economic zone.”
The U.S. official added these resources should be “equitably shared between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities.”
The Cyprus government has bemoaned what it called the EU’s “appeasement” of Turkey, which has so far failed to rein in the country. It also says an apparent U.S. “disengagement” from the eastern Mediterranean has emboldened the Turkish government to exert further control over the region.
Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said Hale assured him that the U.S. remains committed to the eastern Mediterranean region.
Cyprus has licensed ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum, as well as Texas-based Noble Energy — bought out last month by Chevron — to drill for gas in its exclusive economic zone.
Hale also lauded expanding U.S.-Cyprus security cooperation and reiterated American support for a resumption of stalled reunification talks.
——-
Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul contributed.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
10 Stocks to Buy On Fears of a Second Coronavirus Wave
Ever since the U.S. economy began to re-open (and honestly before that), there was concern over the impending “second wave” of the novel coronavirus. And although the second wave of the virus was not expected to hit until the fall, the concerns have been escalating as case numbers rise in multiple states.
And despite the Trump administration’s vehement statements that the economy would not shut down, we learned on February 25 that Texas was now pausing, and in some cases rolling back, its reopening measures in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
And this is happening as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now saying that it’s possible that 20 million Americans may have the coronavirus based on a sample of blood tests that are showing who has the antibodies in their system.
For its part, the stock market reacted sharply to the move. It was a move that undoubtedly frustrated many weary investors. In fact, you might be among those that have had just about enough of the Covid-19 market. I understand, I’m there too.
But, institutional investors are forward-looking. And right now, they don’t like what they. So stocks are having another broad selloff.
However, in the midst of any selloff, there is money to be made. And the good news for investors is that many of the same stocks that were good buys in March, are still the stocks to buy right now. And while some of these stocks fit the classic definition of defensive stocks, you’ll find a few genuine growth stocks included on this list as well.
View the "10 Stocks to Buy On Fears of a Second Coronavirus Wave".