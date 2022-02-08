US taste for imports drives 2021 trade gap to record $859B

S&P 500   4,521.78 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,430.41 (+0.97%)
QQQ   358.34 (+0.90%)
AAPL   174.58 (+1.70%)
MSFT   304.59 (+1.21%)
FB   220.90 (-1.78%)
GOOGL   2,778.28 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,197.59 (+1.23%)
TSLA   918.32 (+1.21%)
NVDA   248.60 (+0.53%)
BABA   121.34 (+5.68%)
NIO   24.68 (+2.88%)
AMD   126.39 (+2.20%)
CGC   7.63 (-2.80%)
MU   83.28 (+2.98%)
GE   99.60 (-0.30%)
T   23.99 (+0.25%)
F   17.45 (-2.46%)
DIS   141.70 (-0.57%)
AMC   15.43 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.12 (-1.44%)
BA   212.00 (+0.04%)
S&P 500   4,521.78 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,430.41 (+0.97%)
QQQ   358.34 (+0.90%)
AAPL   174.58 (+1.70%)
MSFT   304.59 (+1.21%)
FB   220.90 (-1.78%)
GOOGL   2,778.28 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,197.59 (+1.23%)
TSLA   918.32 (+1.21%)
NVDA   248.60 (+0.53%)
BABA   121.34 (+5.68%)
NIO   24.68 (+2.88%)
AMD   126.39 (+2.20%)
CGC   7.63 (-2.80%)
MU   83.28 (+2.98%)
GE   99.60 (-0.30%)
T   23.99 (+0.25%)
F   17.45 (-2.46%)
DIS   141.70 (-0.57%)
AMC   15.43 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.12 (-1.44%)
BA   212.00 (+0.04%)
S&P 500   4,521.78 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,430.41 (+0.97%)
QQQ   358.34 (+0.90%)
AAPL   174.58 (+1.70%)
MSFT   304.59 (+1.21%)
FB   220.90 (-1.78%)
GOOGL   2,778.28 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,197.59 (+1.23%)
TSLA   918.32 (+1.21%)
NVDA   248.60 (+0.53%)
BABA   121.34 (+5.68%)
NIO   24.68 (+2.88%)
AMD   126.39 (+2.20%)
CGC   7.63 (-2.80%)
MU   83.28 (+2.98%)
GE   99.60 (-0.30%)
T   23.99 (+0.25%)
F   17.45 (-2.46%)
DIS   141.70 (-0.57%)
AMC   15.43 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.12 (-1.44%)
BA   212.00 (+0.04%)
S&P 500   4,521.78 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,430.41 (+0.97%)
QQQ   358.34 (+0.90%)
AAPL   174.58 (+1.70%)
MSFT   304.59 (+1.21%)
FB   220.90 (-1.78%)
GOOGL   2,778.28 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,197.59 (+1.23%)
TSLA   918.32 (+1.21%)
NVDA   248.60 (+0.53%)
BABA   121.34 (+5.68%)
NIO   24.68 (+2.88%)
AMD   126.39 (+2.20%)
CGC   7.63 (-2.80%)
MU   83.28 (+2.98%)
GE   99.60 (-0.30%)
T   23.99 (+0.25%)
F   17.45 (-2.46%)
DIS   141.70 (-0.57%)
AMC   15.43 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.12 (-1.44%)
BA   212.00 (+0.04%)

US taste for imports drives 2021 trade gap to record $859B

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | Paul Wiseman, AP Economics Writer


The container ship Hyundai Hope sits pier side as it is loaded at the Norfolk International Terminal Wednesday Dec 1, 2021, in Norfolk, Va. The U.S. trade deficit soared to a record $859.1 billion last year, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, as American consumers splurged on foreign-made electronics, toys and clothing, fallout from the economy’s unexpectedly robust recovery from a short but nasty 2020 pandemic recession. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit soared to a record $859.1 billion last year as Americans splurged on foreign-made electronics, toys and clothing during the economy’s unexpectedly robust recovery from a short but nasty 2020 pandemic-fueled recession.

The trade gap — the difference between what the United States sells and what it buys from foreign countries — surged 27% last year from $676.7 billion in 2020. U.S. exports rose 18% to more than $2.5 trillion. But imports rose more, climbing 21% to nearly $3.4 trillion.

With millions sheltering at home, spending on dinner out, movies or concerts evaporate. That money moved almost overnight into goods like cellphones, yard equipment or furniture. And generous government relief checks gave them the financial wherewithal and confidence to do so with gusto.

Imported goods soared 21% last year to $2.9 trillion. Imported goods from China rose 16% to $506.4 billion last year, and the goods trade deficit with the Chinese rose nearly 15% to $355.3 billion.

Overall, the U.S. ran a $1.1 trillion deficit in the trade of goods with the rest of the world, the first time the gap has cracked $1 trillion. That was partly offset by a $231.5 billion U.S. surplus in services such as banking, education and tourism.

“The world isn’t back to normal yet when it comes to the pattern of trade in goods and services that existed before the pandemic,’’ said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at the financial website fwdbonds.com. But Rupkey said the gap could narrow if COVID-19 cases dwindle, allowing more foreign tourists to visit the United States; their travel spending counts as a U.S. services export.

President Donald Trump sought to reduce America’s longstanding trade deficit (it hasn’t run a trade surplus since 1975) by imposing taxes on foreign goods.

The Biden administration has kept Trump’s tariffs on about $360 billion worth of Chinese imports but has gradually reduced levies on U.S. allies. On Monday, for instance, the United States agreed to essentially lift Trump’s 25% tariff on Japanese steel imports.

In December, the trade deficit rose nearly 2% to $80.7 billion.


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.