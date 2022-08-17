QQQ   328.49 (-1.14%)
AAPL   174.55 (+0.88%)
MSFT   291.32 (-0.26%)
META   174.85 (-2.57%)
GOOGL   119.55 (-1.77%)
AMZN   142.10 (-1.85%)
TSLA   911.99 (-0.84%)
NVDA   183.35 (-2.88%)
NIO   20.08 (-3.97%)
BABA   89.77 (-3.11%)
AMD   98.27 (-1.93%)
MU   61.62 (-3.51%)
T   18.42 (-0.81%)
CGC   4.06 (+7.41%)
F   16.03 (-2.43%)
GE   79.92 (-1.42%)
DIS   122.81 (-1.72%)
AMC   21.36 (-13.91%)
PYPL   99.42 (-2.61%)
PFE   49.27 (-1.18%)
NFLX   241.15 (-1.85%)
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan in new show of support

Wed., August 17, 2022 | The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. government has announced talks with Taiwan on a trade treaty in a new sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy claimed by China’s ruling Communist Party as part of its territory.

The announcement Thursday comes after Beijing held military drills that included firing missiles into the seas around Taiwan in an attempt to intimidate the island after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-level member of the U.S. government to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Thursday’s announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative made no mention of tension with Beijing but said the negotiations were meant to enhance trade and regulatory cooperation, a step that would entail closer official interaction.

The United States has no official relations with Taiwan but maintains extensive informal contacts through the unofficial American Institute in Taiwan. Washington is obligated by federal law to see that the island has the means to defend itself.

Taiwan and China split in 1949. The island never has been part of the People’s Republic of China, but the Communist Party says it is obligated to rejoin the mainland, by force if necessary.

The talks also will cover agriculture, labor, the environment, digital technology, the status of state-owned enterprises and “non-market policies,” the USTR said.

