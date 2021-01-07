S&P 500   3,748.14
DOW   30,829.40
QQQ   307.54
3 Stocks to Consider Buying with Your Stimulus Check
Asian shares track Wall St rally on hopes for stimulus
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Here’s Where to Lock Profits on Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) Stock
Bank of America, Cal-Maine rise; Nvidia falls
Small stocks up, Big Tech down as market eyes Democratic DC
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) Steadies For The Next Stage Of The Rally
US trade deficit rises to $68.1 billion in November, reflecting a surge in imports

Thursday, January 7, 2021 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit rises to $68.1 billion in November, reflecting a surge in imports.


7 Stocks That May Provide the Real Solution to The Coronavirus Puzzle

October 2, 2020, may not rank as one of those “where were you when” moments. But when news broke that the President of the United States and the First Lady tested positive for the novel coronavirus, there was certainly a sense that we were living through a historical moment (as if we already were not).

Over the following days, several biotech and pharmaceutical companies took the headlines. However, these weren’t the vaccine stocks that investors have committed to memory. These were companies that are leading the race for antiviral therapeutics.

And with a very high profile proof of concept, therapeutics may have had their moment. It’s far too early to say whether these drugs truly carry the answer. But from the outset of the pandemic, there has been a feeling that therapeutics may carry the ultimate solution to neutralizing the most severe effects of the novel coronavirus.

As you might expect, there is no shortage of companies in the therapeutic discussion. In this special presentation, we’re highlighting seven companies that you should be paying close attention to. If therapeutics nudge ahead of a vaccine, these stocks are likely to make strong upward moves.

View the "7 Stocks That May Provide the Real Solution to The Coronavirus Puzzle".

