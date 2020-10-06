US trade deficit up to $67.1 billion in August, 14-year high

S&P 500   3,420.74 (+0.36%)
DOW   28,270.73 (+0.43%)
QQQ   280.08 (-0.03%)
AAPL   115.49 (-0.87%)
MSFT   208.82 (-0.74%)
FB   263.67 (-0.37%)
GOOGL   1,476.25 (-0.44%)
AMZN   3,159.01 (-1.26%)
TSLA   421.27 (-1.04%)
NVDA   563.69 (+3.30%)
BABA   296.48 (+2.85%)
CGC   14.84 (-0.67%)
MU   48.67 (+2.25%)
GE   6.20 (-3.28%)
AMD   86.14 (-0.01%)
T   29.11 (+1.53%)
F   7.21 (+2.71%)
ACB   4.61 (-0.22%)
GILD   63.20 (-0.63%)
NFLX   515.02 (-1.08%)
DIS   123.47 (+0.08%)
BA   165.55 (-3.30%)
BAC   25.12 (+2.03%)
S&P 500   3,420.74 (+0.36%)
DOW   28,270.73 (+0.43%)
QQQ   280.08 (-0.03%)
AAPL   115.49 (-0.87%)
MSFT   208.82 (-0.74%)
FB   263.67 (-0.37%)
GOOGL   1,476.25 (-0.44%)
AMZN   3,159.01 (-1.26%)
TSLA   421.27 (-1.04%)
NVDA   563.69 (+3.30%)
BABA   296.48 (+2.85%)
CGC   14.84 (-0.67%)
MU   48.67 (+2.25%)
GE   6.20 (-3.28%)
AMD   86.14 (-0.01%)
T   29.11 (+1.53%)
F   7.21 (+2.71%)
ACB   4.61 (-0.22%)
GILD   63.20 (-0.63%)
NFLX   515.02 (-1.08%)
DIS   123.47 (+0.08%)
BA   165.55 (-3.30%)
BAC   25.12 (+2.03%)
S&P 500   3,420.74 (+0.36%)
DOW   28,270.73 (+0.43%)
QQQ   280.08 (-0.03%)
AAPL   115.49 (-0.87%)
MSFT   208.82 (-0.74%)
FB   263.67 (-0.37%)
GOOGL   1,476.25 (-0.44%)
AMZN   3,159.01 (-1.26%)
TSLA   421.27 (-1.04%)
NVDA   563.69 (+3.30%)
BABA   296.48 (+2.85%)
CGC   14.84 (-0.67%)
MU   48.67 (+2.25%)
GE   6.20 (-3.28%)
AMD   86.14 (-0.01%)
T   29.11 (+1.53%)
F   7.21 (+2.71%)
ACB   4.61 (-0.22%)
GILD   63.20 (-0.63%)
NFLX   515.02 (-1.08%)
DIS   123.47 (+0.08%)
BA   165.55 (-3.30%)
BAC   25.12 (+2.03%)
S&P 500   3,420.74 (+0.36%)
DOW   28,270.73 (+0.43%)
QQQ   280.08 (-0.03%)
AAPL   115.49 (-0.87%)
MSFT   208.82 (-0.74%)
FB   263.67 (-0.37%)
GOOGL   1,476.25 (-0.44%)
AMZN   3,159.01 (-1.26%)
TSLA   421.27 (-1.04%)
NVDA   563.69 (+3.30%)
BABA   296.48 (+2.85%)
CGC   14.84 (-0.67%)
MU   48.67 (+2.25%)
GE   6.20 (-3.28%)
AMD   86.14 (-0.01%)
T   29.11 (+1.53%)
F   7.21 (+2.71%)
ACB   4.61 (-0.22%)
GILD   63.20 (-0.63%)
NFLX   515.02 (-1.08%)
DIS   123.47 (+0.08%)
BA   165.55 (-3.30%)
BAC   25.12 (+2.03%)
Log in

US trade deficit up to $67.1 billion in August, 14-year high

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 | Paul Wiseman, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the gap between the goods and services the United States sells and what it buys abroad climbed 5.9% in August to $67.1 billion.

The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell 6.7% to $26.4 billion.

So far this year, the United States has recorded a trade gap of $421.8 billion, up 5.7% from January-August 2019. Exports rose 2.2% to $171.9 billion, but imports rose more — up 3.2% to $239 billion.

President Donald Trump campaigned on a pledge to bring down America's persistent trade deficits. He imposed taxes on imports of steel, aluminum and most products from China, among other things; and renegotiated a North American trade pact in an effort to encourage more production in the United States.

But the trade deficit won't yield easily to changes in trade policy. As the U.S. economy recovers from springtime shutdowns, Americans are buying more imported goods while foreign demand for U.S. products remains weak. And after a strict lockdown in February, China's factories got up and running faster than those in most places.

Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks

When a single Wall Street analyst downgrades one of your stocks, you might think they are just having a bad day or have an incorrect investment thesis. One downgrade typically won't have a significant impact on the price of one of your stocks, but what if a company was repeatedly downgraded by analysts over the last 30, 60 or 90 days? You would know something is seriously wrong.

Today, we are inviting you to take a free exclusive look at our up-to-the-minute list of 12 "Most Downgraded" stocks. These are true strong sell stocks. Analysts are abandoning them in droves and issuing rare downgrades and sell ratings. If any of these stocks are lurking around in your portfolio, seriously consider whether or not they still belong in your portfolio. .

View the "Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.