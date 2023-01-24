QQQ   288.55 (-0.14%)
AAPL   142.96 (+1.31%)
MSFT   242.10 (-0.20%)
META   143.92 (+0.45%)
GOOGL   98.58 (-1.21%)
AMZN   97.10 (-0.43%)
TSLA   143.23 (-0.36%)
NVDA   190.60 (-0.69%)
NIO   11.74 (-2.65%)
BABA   119.27 (-0.22%)
AMD   74.13 (-3.14%)
T   19.20 (+0.52%)
MU   61.26 (-0.91%)
F   12.78 (-0.16%)
CGC   2.76 (-0.72%)
GE   80.08 (+0.39%)
DIS   106.48 (+0.75%)
AMC   5.51 (-2.65%)
PFE   44.58 (-0.89%)
PYPL   79.62 (+0.15%)
NFLX   364.03 (+1.85%)
QQQ   288.55 (-0.14%)
AAPL   142.96 (+1.31%)
MSFT   242.10 (-0.20%)
META   143.92 (+0.45%)
GOOGL   98.58 (-1.21%)
AMZN   97.10 (-0.43%)
TSLA   143.23 (-0.36%)
NVDA   190.60 (-0.69%)
NIO   11.74 (-2.65%)
BABA   119.27 (-0.22%)
AMD   74.13 (-3.14%)
T   19.20 (+0.52%)
MU   61.26 (-0.91%)
F   12.78 (-0.16%)
CGC   2.76 (-0.72%)
GE   80.08 (+0.39%)
DIS   106.48 (+0.75%)
AMC   5.51 (-2.65%)
PFE   44.58 (-0.89%)
PYPL   79.62 (+0.15%)
NFLX   364.03 (+1.85%)
QQQ   288.55 (-0.14%)
AAPL   142.96 (+1.31%)
MSFT   242.10 (-0.20%)
META   143.92 (+0.45%)
GOOGL   98.58 (-1.21%)
AMZN   97.10 (-0.43%)
TSLA   143.23 (-0.36%)
NVDA   190.60 (-0.69%)
NIO   11.74 (-2.65%)
BABA   119.27 (-0.22%)
AMD   74.13 (-3.14%)
T   19.20 (+0.52%)
MU   61.26 (-0.91%)
F   12.78 (-0.16%)
CGC   2.76 (-0.72%)
GE   80.08 (+0.39%)
DIS   106.48 (+0.75%)
AMC   5.51 (-2.65%)
PFE   44.58 (-0.89%)
PYPL   79.62 (+0.15%)
NFLX   364.03 (+1.85%)
QQQ   288.55 (-0.14%)
AAPL   142.96 (+1.31%)
MSFT   242.10 (-0.20%)
META   143.92 (+0.45%)
GOOGL   98.58 (-1.21%)
AMZN   97.10 (-0.43%)
TSLA   143.23 (-0.36%)
NVDA   190.60 (-0.69%)
NIO   11.74 (-2.65%)
BABA   119.27 (-0.22%)
AMD   74.13 (-3.14%)
T   19.20 (+0.52%)
MU   61.26 (-0.91%)
F   12.78 (-0.16%)
CGC   2.76 (-0.72%)
GE   80.08 (+0.39%)
DIS   106.48 (+0.75%)
AMC   5.51 (-2.65%)
PFE   44.58 (-0.89%)
PYPL   79.62 (+0.15%)
NFLX   364.03 (+1.85%)

US Walmart workers to get pay raises next month

Tue., January 24, 2023 | The Associated Press

A woman pushes a shopping cart at a Walmart in Rolling Meadows, Ill. The company said in a memo Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, that U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour.

Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.

Workers at 3,000 stores will get raises, increasing average pay to $17.50 an hour from $17. Starting wages currently range between $12 and $18 an hour, depending on location.

The competition for low-wage retail workers remains fierce even as companies scale back on hiring, amid a lingering labor shortage. Walmart and its competitors have raised wages several times in recent years and added benefits to retain workers, including covering in vitro fertilization, fertility testing and financial help with surrogacy and adoption.

The newest pay raises brings Walmart, the country's largest retailer and biggest private employer, closer to many of its competitors, including Target and Amazon, that have raised their minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Get This Free Report
20 Stocks to Sell Now Cover
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Enter your email address below to see which companies made the list.

Recent Videos

Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: