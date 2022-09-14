50% OFF
S&P 500   3,932.69
DOW   31,104.97
QQQ   293.70
This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
Asian shares fall, tracking Wall St dismay over price data
These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Mass firing at UAE newspaper raises question of censorship
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%

Wed., September 14, 2022 | Christopher Rugaber, AP Economics Writer
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come.

Wednesday's report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.1% from July to August, the second straight monthly decline.

Yet the better readings mostly reflect plunging gas prices and don't necessarily point to a broader slowdown in inflation. A measure that excludes the volatile food and energy categories — so-called core prices — rose 0.4% from July to August and 7.3% in August compared with a year ago.

On Tuesday, the government reported that consumer inflation was rampant across much of the economy in August. Apart from cheaper gas, consumer prices for everything from food and rents to furniture, medical care and new cars got pricier last month.

The worse-than-expected consumer price spikes sent the stock market tumbling to its worst day in more than two years on fears that the Federal Reserve will turn even more aggressive in raising interest rates to fight inflation.

Wednesday's producer price data captures inflation at an earlier stage of production and can often signal where consumer prices are headed. It also feeds into the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, which is called the personal consumption expenditures price index.

