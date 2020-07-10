AAPL   383.68 (+0.25%)
MSFT   213.67 (-0.30%)
FB   245.07 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   1,539.01 (+1.34%)
AMZN   3,200.00 (+0.55%)
NVDA   419.17 (-0.28%)
CGC   17.42 (+8.74%)
BABA   261.01 (-0.22%)
MU   50.70 (+1.44%)
GE   6.69 (+1.67%)
TSLA   1,544.65 (+10.78%)
AMD   55.88 (-2.41%)
T   30.13 (+2.00%)
ACB   12.02 (+2.12%)
F   6.10 (+4.27%)
GILD   76.32 (+2.15%)
DIS   119.34 (+2.16%)
BAC   24.02 (+5.49%)
NFLX   548.73 (+8.07%)
BA   178.44 (+2.98%)
US wholesale prices edged down 0.2% in June as food costs fell while energy costs increased

Posted on Friday, July 10th, 2020 By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — US wholesale prices edged down 0.2% in June as food costs fell while energy costs increased.

5 Travel Company Stocks Likely to Suffer From the Coronavirus

How important is the global travel and tourism industry? It’s a sector that accounts for about 10% of the world’s adult workforce. That’s 350 million people. The industry also accounts for at least 4% of the global gross domestic product (GDP).

In short, it’s an industry that accounts for trillions of dollars for the economy. And it relies on the most visible workers like pilots and cruise ship captains to the kitchen and housecleaning staff and servers. The travel industry is in many ways a service industry. But when there’s nobody to service, these businesses take a tumble.

And tumble it has. The world is going through a period of enforced social distancing. Many countries are taking even more extreme measures to lock down parts, or all, of their countries in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to flatten the curve to prevent healthcare workers and hospitals from being overwhelmed.

But that means fewer people are flying. Planned vacations are being canceled. And all of this is bad news for a sector that relies on the mobility of global travelers.

To be fair, the best of these companies should recover just fine. However, some of these companies had fundamental concerns that will be magnified by the loss of revenue.

View the "5 Travel Company Stocks Likely to Suffer From the Coronavirus".

