S&P 500   4,363.80
DOW   34,377.81
QQQ   360.00
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
Is Domino’s Pizza Stock About to See a Repeat of Summer Earnings?
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
2 Pandemic Winners You Can Own Forever
Logjam at busiest UK commercial port adds to Christmas fears
Inflation rises 5.4% from year ago, matching 13-year high
Infosys Is On Track For New All-Time Highs
S&P 500   4,363.80
DOW   34,377.81
QQQ   360.00
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
Is Domino’s Pizza Stock About to See a Repeat of Summer Earnings?
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
2 Pandemic Winners You Can Own Forever
Logjam at busiest UK commercial port adds to Christmas fears
Inflation rises 5.4% from year ago, matching 13-year high
Infosys Is On Track For New All-Time Highs
S&P 500   4,363.80
DOW   34,377.81
QQQ   360.00
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
Is Domino’s Pizza Stock About to See a Repeat of Summer Earnings?
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
2 Pandemic Winners You Can Own Forever
Logjam at busiest UK commercial port adds to Christmas fears
Inflation rises 5.4% from year ago, matching 13-year high
Infosys Is On Track For New All-Time Highs
S&P 500   4,363.80
DOW   34,377.81
QQQ   360.00
Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps
Is Domino’s Pizza Stock About to See a Repeat of Summer Earnings?
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
2 Pandemic Winners You Can Own Forever
Logjam at busiest UK commercial port adds to Christmas fears
Inflation rises 5.4% from year ago, matching 13-year high
Infosys Is On Track For New All-Time Highs

US wholesale prices rose record 8.6% over 12 months

Thursday, October 14, 2021 | Martin Crutsinger, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the imonthly ncrease in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September compared to a 0.7% gain in August.

The 8.6% rise for the 12 months ending in September compared to an 8.3% increase for the 12 months ending in August.

On Wednesday, the government reported that inflation at the retail level rose 0.4% in September with its consumer price index up 5.4% over the past 12 months, matching the fastest pace since 2008.

The jump in inflation this year reflects higher prices for food and energy and a number of other items from furniture to autos as the pandemic has snarled supply chains and demand has outstripped supply.


7 Stocks That Would Make Great Graduation Gifts

Graduations are often seen as an ending. But they also have the potential to be an exciting new beginning. We may be biased, but we believe an ideal way to launch your graduate into the world is by helping them begin their investing education. And one way to help them do that is by having them invest in what they know.

This current crop of graduates has never lived in a world without things like iPhones, the internet, and they were the generation that likely had smartphones when they were in high school. This is a generation that has embraced and demanded relentless technological innovation. And they have rewarded the companies that have delivered.

Now it’s time to reward them, and maybe yourself as well. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at seven stocks that would make ideal graduation gifts. Each of these stocks has a lesson(s) for graduates to take throughout their lives and careers.

View the "7 Stocks That Would Make Great Graduation Gifts".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.