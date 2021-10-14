US wholesale prices rose record 8.6% over 12 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the imonthly ncrease in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September compared to a 0.7% gain in August.

The 8.6% rise for the 12 months ending in September compared to an 8.3% increase for the 12 months ending in August.

On Wednesday, the government reported that inflation at the retail level rose 0.4% in September with its consumer price index up 5.4% over the past 12 months, matching the fastest pace since 2008.

The jump in inflation this year reflects higher prices for food and energy and a number of other items from furniture to autos as the pandemic has snarled supply chains and demand has outstripped supply.

Graduations are often seen as an ending. But they also have the potential to be an exciting new beginning. We may be biased, but we believe an ideal way to launch your graduate into the world is by helping them begin their investing education. And one way to help them do that is by having them invest in what they know.This current crop of graduates has never lived in a world without things like iPhones, the internet, and they were the generation that likely had smartphones when they were in high school. This is a generation that has embraced and demanded relentless technological innovation. And they have rewarded the companies that have delivered.Now it’s time to reward them, and maybe yourself as well. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at seven stocks that would make ideal graduation gifts. Each of these stocks has a lesson(s) for graduates to take throughout their lives and careers.