Utility Stock Falls Further From Highs

S&P 500   3,643.54 (+0.08%)
DOW   29,213.73 (-0.04%)
QQQ   271.76 (-0.04%)
AAPL   141.92 (-0.39%)
MSFT   239.79 (+0.96%)
META   136.80 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   97.15 (-0.28%)
AMZN   114.51 (-0.25%)
TSLA   267.17 (-0.39%)
NVDA   123.96 (+1.44%)
NIO   15.44 (-0.90%)
BABA   79.86 (+1.01%)
AMD   64.07 (-0.11%)
T   15.55 (+0.13%)
MU   50.35 (+0.68%)
CGC   2.78 (+0.00%)
F   11.22 (-2.18%)
GE   62.16 (-0.91%)
DIS   95.96 (-1.53%)
AMC   6.90 (-2.82%)
PYPL   88.17 (-0.60%)
PFE   44.35 (+0.43%)
NFLX   234.72 (-2.08%)
S&P 500   3,643.54 (+0.08%)
DOW   29,213.73 (-0.04%)
QQQ   271.76 (-0.04%)
AAPL   141.92 (-0.39%)
MSFT   239.79 (+0.96%)
META   136.80 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   97.15 (-0.28%)
AMZN   114.51 (-0.25%)
TSLA   267.17 (-0.39%)
NVDA   123.96 (+1.44%)
NIO   15.44 (-0.90%)
BABA   79.86 (+1.01%)
AMD   64.07 (-0.11%)
T   15.55 (+0.13%)
MU   50.35 (+0.68%)
CGC   2.78 (+0.00%)
F   11.22 (-2.18%)
GE   62.16 (-0.91%)
DIS   95.96 (-1.53%)
AMC   6.90 (-2.82%)
PYPL   88.17 (-0.60%)
PFE   44.35 (+0.43%)
NFLX   234.72 (-2.08%)
S&P 500   3,643.54 (+0.08%)
DOW   29,213.73 (-0.04%)
QQQ   271.76 (-0.04%)
AAPL   141.92 (-0.39%)
MSFT   239.79 (+0.96%)
META   136.80 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   97.15 (-0.28%)
AMZN   114.51 (-0.25%)
TSLA   267.17 (-0.39%)
NVDA   123.96 (+1.44%)
NIO   15.44 (-0.90%)
BABA   79.86 (+1.01%)
AMD   64.07 (-0.11%)
T   15.55 (+0.13%)
MU   50.35 (+0.68%)
CGC   2.78 (+0.00%)
F   11.22 (-2.18%)
GE   62.16 (-0.91%)
DIS   95.96 (-1.53%)
AMC   6.90 (-2.82%)
PYPL   88.17 (-0.60%)
PFE   44.35 (+0.43%)
NFLX   234.72 (-2.08%)
S&P 500   3,643.54 (+0.08%)
DOW   29,213.73 (-0.04%)
QQQ   271.76 (-0.04%)
AAPL   141.92 (-0.39%)
MSFT   239.79 (+0.96%)
META   136.80 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   97.15 (-0.28%)
AMZN   114.51 (-0.25%)
TSLA   267.17 (-0.39%)
NVDA   123.96 (+1.44%)
NIO   15.44 (-0.90%)
BABA   79.86 (+1.01%)
AMD   64.07 (-0.11%)
T   15.55 (+0.13%)
MU   50.35 (+0.68%)
CGC   2.78 (+0.00%)
F   11.22 (-2.18%)
GE   62.16 (-0.91%)
DIS   95.96 (-1.53%)
AMC   6.90 (-2.82%)
PYPL   88.17 (-0.60%)
PFE   44.35 (+0.43%)
NFLX   234.72 (-2.08%)

Utility Stock Falls Further From Highs

Thu., September 29, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) is gathering attention today, after the company filed to separate its non-nuclear generation assets into a standalone branch. Credit Suisse also threw in a minor bull note this morning, raising its price target on PCG to $16 from $15. At last glance, the stock was down 2.1% to trade at $12.45. 

PG&E stock has pulled back slightly from its recent Sept. 20 two-year high of $13.53, though the ascending 40-day moving average has moved in as support. Year-over-year, the equity is up 31.7%. 

Of the five analysts in coverage, two carry a "strong buy" rating, and three a "hold." The 12-month consensus price target of $16.62 is a 33.4% premium to current levels. 

Meanwhile, shorts have been covering their bets. Short interest is down 10.6% during the most recent two-week reporting period, though it still represents 3.6% of the stock's available float, or nearly six days' worth of pent-up buying power. 

 

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.