Utility tells state equipment might have caused deadly fire

In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, a house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif. California's largest utility company said its equipment might have caused a fatal wildfire last month in a county in the northern part of the state, the Mercury News reported Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, a Pacific Gas and Electric employee sprays water on a burning telephone pole at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif. California's largest utility company said its equipment might have caused a fatal wildfire last month in a county in the northern part of the state, the Mercury News reported Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California's largest utility company said its equipment might have caused a fatal wildfire last month in a county in the northern part of the state, the Mercury News reported Saturday.
Investigators for the state have seized some of Pacific Gas & Electric's gear in connection with the blaze, known as the Zogg fire, the company told state regulators.
The blaze broke out Sept. 27 near the Shasta County town of Igo. The Shasta County wildfire began in the vicinity of Zogg Mine Road and Jenny Bird Lane.
“A PG&E SmartMeter and a line recloser serving that area reported alarms and other activity between approximately 2:40 p.m. and 3:06 p.m.” on Sept. 27, PG&E stated in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to the Mercury News.
Evidence has emerged that show signs of a fire in that area around the time of the alarms and the other activity.
“Wildfire camera and satellite data on Sep. 27 show smoke, heat or signs of fire in that area between approximately 2:43 p.m. and 2:46 p.m.,” PG&E stated in the SEC filing.
The utility has reported the incident to the state Public Utilities Commission, PG&E stated in its SEC filing.
The Zogg Fire killed four people, injured one person, destroyed 204 structures, and damaged 27, according to Cal Fire.
“Cal Fire informed PG&E that they had taken possession of PG&E equipment as part of CAL FIRE’s ongoing investigation into the cause of the Zogg Fire and allowed PG&E access to the area,” PG&E stated in the SEC filing.
In June, Pacific Gas & Electric confessed Tuesday to killing 84 people in one of the most devastating wildfires in recent U.S. history during a dramatic court hearing punctuated by a promise from the company’s outgoing CEO that the nation’s largest utility will never again put profits ahead of safety.
PG&E CEO Bill Johnson pleaded guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a November 2018 wildfire ignited by the utility’s crumbling electrical grid. The blaze nearly wiped out the entire town of Paradise and drove PG&E into bankruptcy early last year.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens
Anyone who pretends they know when the economy will reopen is not telling you the truth. And more importantly, what reopening the economy is going to look like is anybody’s guess. For certain we’re not going to be seeing anything that resembles business as usual. And more likely than not, this will not be the “V-shaped” recovery that some analysts are predicting.
Restaurants may be open, but seating capacity is likely to be limited as social distancing will remain the custom. Live sports may return, but it’s not unreasonable to expect that games will be played without fans, or at least with very few fans in attendance.
And there are other considerations as well. Workers will be allowed to go back to work, but after discovering the time value of working from home will they want to. And maybe equally as important, will employers want them to come into the office?
These are fascinating scenarios that will define the post-virus, pre-vaccine economy. But as an investor, you know that there are stocks you can buy right now that will be ready to flourish when the economy reopens.
On this list, we’re not looking at theme parks or airlines. They will come around, but slowly. Instead, we’ve picked seven stocks in different sectors that stand to benefit as the economy finds its new normal.
View the "7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens".