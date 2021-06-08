Vail, Regions Financial fall; Fastly, Stitch Fix rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., down $1.59 to $35.25.

The coffee pod maker and beverage company announced a 28 million stock offering on behalf of Mondelēz International.

Marvell Technology Inc., up $2.46 to $50.73.

The chipmaker beat analysts' first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Etsy Inc., up $1.89 to $170.21.

The online crafts marketplace announced an offering for $1 billion in senior notes.

Stitch Fix Inc., up $8.16 to $66.10.

The online clothing styling service reported strong client growth and beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Fastly Inc., $5.50 to $56.20.

The cloud service company said it had addressed an internal problem that caused dozens of websites around the globe to go down briefly.

Vail Resorts Inc., down $7.92 to $326.35.

The ski resort operator’s financial forecast for the year disappointed investors.

Citigroup Inc., down 23 cents to $79.08.

Bond yields fell and weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Regions Financial Corp., down 17 cents to $22.34.

The bank is buying home improvement lender EnerBank USA.

