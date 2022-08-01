Valvoline to sell its global products arm to Saudi's Aramco

S&P 500   4,128.71 (-0.04%)
DOW   32,885.61 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.09 (+0.52%)
AAPL   162.46 (-0.03%)
MSFT   279.08 (-0.59%)
META   163.76 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   115.71 (-0.52%)
AMZN   137.26 (+1.71%)
TSLA   907.55 (+1.81%)
NVDA   185.61 (+2.19%)
NIO   20.26 (+2.69%)
BABA   88.86 (-0.57%)
AMD   96.94 (+2.61%)
MU   63.15 (+2.09%)
CGC   2.59 (-1.52%)
T   18.75 (-0.16%)
GE   74.79 (+1.19%)
F   15.33 (+4.36%)
DIS   106.03 (-0.07%)
AMC   15.05 (+3.37%)
PFE   50.77 (+0.51%)
PYPL   88.53 (+2.31%)
NFLX   226.33 (+0.64%)
S&P 500   4,128.71 (-0.04%)
DOW   32,885.61 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.09 (+0.52%)
AAPL   162.46 (-0.03%)
MSFT   279.08 (-0.59%)
META   163.76 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   115.71 (-0.52%)
AMZN   137.26 (+1.71%)
TSLA   907.55 (+1.81%)
NVDA   185.61 (+2.19%)
NIO   20.26 (+2.69%)
BABA   88.86 (-0.57%)
AMD   96.94 (+2.61%)
MU   63.15 (+2.09%)
CGC   2.59 (-1.52%)
T   18.75 (-0.16%)
GE   74.79 (+1.19%)
F   15.33 (+4.36%)
DIS   106.03 (-0.07%)
AMC   15.05 (+3.37%)
PFE   50.77 (+0.51%)
PYPL   88.53 (+2.31%)
NFLX   226.33 (+0.64%)
S&P 500   4,128.71 (-0.04%)
DOW   32,885.61 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.09 (+0.52%)
AAPL   162.46 (-0.03%)
MSFT   279.08 (-0.59%)
META   163.76 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   115.71 (-0.52%)
AMZN   137.26 (+1.71%)
TSLA   907.55 (+1.81%)
NVDA   185.61 (+2.19%)
NIO   20.26 (+2.69%)
BABA   88.86 (-0.57%)
AMD   96.94 (+2.61%)
MU   63.15 (+2.09%)
CGC   2.59 (-1.52%)
T   18.75 (-0.16%)
GE   74.79 (+1.19%)
F   15.33 (+4.36%)
DIS   106.03 (-0.07%)
AMC   15.05 (+3.37%)
PFE   50.77 (+0.51%)
PYPL   88.53 (+2.31%)
NFLX   226.33 (+0.64%)
S&P 500   4,128.71 (-0.04%)
DOW   32,885.61 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.09 (+0.52%)
AAPL   162.46 (-0.03%)
MSFT   279.08 (-0.59%)
META   163.76 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   115.71 (-0.52%)
AMZN   137.26 (+1.71%)
TSLA   907.55 (+1.81%)
NVDA   185.61 (+2.19%)
NIO   20.26 (+2.69%)
BABA   88.86 (-0.57%)
AMD   96.94 (+2.61%)
MU   63.15 (+2.09%)
CGC   2.59 (-1.52%)
T   18.75 (-0.16%)
GE   74.79 (+1.19%)
F   15.33 (+4.36%)
DIS   106.03 (-0.07%)
AMC   15.05 (+3.37%)
PFE   50.77 (+0.51%)
PYPL   88.53 (+2.31%)
NFLX   226.33 (+0.64%)

Valvoline to sell its global products arm to Saudi's Aramco

Mon., August 1, 2022 | The Associated Press


Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, March 21, 2021. Saudi Aramco announced a $2.65 billion agreement on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, to acquire Valvoline's global products business, which includes motor oils, transmission fluids, coolants and other automotive maintenance products. Valvoline said the transaction will separate its global products from its retail services businesses, transforming it into a purely automotive service provider. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Aramco announced a $2.65 billion agreement on Monday to acquire Valvoline's global products business, which includes motor oils, transmission fluids, coolants and other automotive maintenance products.

Valvoline said the transaction will separate its global products from its retail services businesses, transforming it into a purely automotive service provider. The more than 150-year-old company operates and franchises around 1,700 service centers, with stores across the United States offering oil changes and other quick services.

Valvoline noted the deal will also help it to accelerate focus on servicing electric vehicle cars. It is already a key supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers.

Valvoline said it expects to use the estimated $2.25 billion in net cash proceeds to return capital to shareholders through share repurchases, reduce debt and invest in its retail services business. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval, expected by the end of 2022 or early next year.

Aramco, the state-owned oil company of Saudi Arabia, has been expanding its downstream business in past years.

“Valvoline’s global products business fits perfectly with Aramco’s growth strategy for lubricants as it will leverage our global base oils production,” said Mohammed al-Qahtani, Aramco's senior vice president of downstream.

Once the agreement is concluded, Valvoline will own its name brand for all retail services globally, excluding China and certain countries in the Middle East and North Africa, while Aramco will own the Valvoline brand for all product uses globally. Valvoline said it will procure motor oil and related products from the global products business through a long-term supply agreement.


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastPortfolio Management in Market Downturns

Today Kate chats with Clark Kendall, CEO of Kendall Capital. Clark offers some practical steps to allocate your money, as well as invest for tax advantages.

Listen Now to Portfolio Management in Market Downturns

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.