BOSTON (AP) — The last parent ensnared in Operation Varsity Blues — the captivating nationwide college admissions bribery scandal — has agreed to plead guilty, federal prosecutors said.

Authorities said I-Hsin “Joey" Chen, 67, of Newport Beach, California, paid $75,000 to have someone correct his son's answers on a college entrance exam. Under a plea deal, the owner of a warehousing company for the shipping industry will plead guilty to wire fraud and honest services wire fraud in exchange for serving a nine-week prison term, according to a statement Thursday from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.

The terms of the deal also call for Chen to serve a year of probation, perform 100 hours of community service and pay a $75,000 fine, prosecutors said.

Chen paid William “Rick” Singer, a college admissions consultant and the ringleader of the scheme, $75,000 to bribe a test administrator to allow a proctor to change his son’s ACT exam answers and boost his score, prosecutors said.

Singer, the test administrator and the proctor have all pleaded guilty to their roles and await sentencing.

The plot involved dozens of famous and wealthy parents, including actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, paying large bribes to help their undeserving children gain admission to elite U.S. universities with rigged test scores or phony athletic accomplishments.

Chen will be the 38th and final parent to either plead guilty or be convicted in the case, which also ensnared several college coaches and athletic administrators, prosecutors said.

Chen had been scheduled for trial on Jan. 13. A date for the plea hearing, which is subject to court approval, has not been set.

As if investing in the tech sector did not carry enough risk, there’s a new threat to the tech part of your portfolio. There is a growing sense that the United States Congress will seek to regulate some of the largest tech companies.At this point, it looks like several of the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet/Google) may be the initial targets. Some regulation, particularly regarding data security and privacy – not to mention censorship - would be welcome. But we all know it’s not likely to stop there.What will more extreme regulation look like? If the most vocal members of Congress hold sway, some of these companies may get broken up or face utility-like regulation. From an investment standpoint, it just adds uncertainty.The good news is that the tech sector encompasses many companies that are likely to avoid government regulation. With areas like cybersecurity, support for remote work, and mobile gaming to continue to pick up steam, there are other areas that can help boost your portfolio.And in this special presentation, we’ll give you seven of our picks for tech stocks that will avoid government regulation.