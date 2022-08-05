Vatican beats deficit projections, gives uncertain outlook

ROME (AP) — The Vatican recorded a 3 million-euro deficit last year, far less than the 33 million euros projected, but faces an uncertain financial future due to structural problems, an underfunded pension system and other debts, the Holy See said Friday.

The Vatican released its consolidated financial statement for 2021, part of Pope Francis’ push to improve transparency and to bring order to the Holy See's murky finances with international budgeting and accounting standards.

The annual statement was written using different parameters than previous years, which focused mostly on the finances of the Curia, or Vatican bureaucracy.

The new parameters increase the number of entities covered from 60 to 92, including foundations, hospitals and other Holy See holdings, “to better reflect the economic reality of the Holy See,” the Rev. Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, the Vatican’s economy minister, said.

“We are not looking for surpluses but for sustainability of the Holy See’s service,” he told Vatican Media. “A deficit of 3 million euro in a budget of 1.1 billion is not a lot; it is practically balanced, and it does not seem like a figure to cause concern.”

But there were areas for improvement, Alves said, noting the pension system for Vatican retirees is underfunded and the debts of a debt-ridden Catholic hospital in Rome that has been brought into the Holy See’s balance sheet for the first time. Just to cover costs, the Holy See has to sell 20-25 million euros in assets each year, he said.

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.