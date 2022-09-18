Vatican envoy comes under fire as he delivers aid in Ukraine

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,873.33
DOW   30,822.42
QQQ   289.32
Egypt to raise Suez Canal transit fees for ships in 2023
A One Stop Shop for Everything Futures Trading (Ad)pixel
Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail
Maggots key to crisis-time fertilizer for Ugandan farmers
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast  (Ad)pixel
EU proposes to suspend billions in funds to Hungary
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast  (Ad)pixel
Correction: Uber-Cybersecurity story
Poland opens new sea waterway to cut dependence from Russia
S&P 500   3,873.33
DOW   30,822.42
QQQ   289.32
Egypt to raise Suez Canal transit fees for ships in 2023
A One Stop Shop for Everything Futures Trading (Ad)pixel
Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail
Maggots key to crisis-time fertilizer for Ugandan farmers
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast  (Ad)pixel
EU proposes to suspend billions in funds to Hungary
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast  (Ad)pixel
Correction: Uber-Cybersecurity story
Poland opens new sea waterway to cut dependence from Russia
S&P 500   3,873.33
DOW   30,822.42
QQQ   289.32
Egypt to raise Suez Canal transit fees for ships in 2023
A One Stop Shop for Everything Futures Trading (Ad)pixel
Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail
Maggots key to crisis-time fertilizer for Ugandan farmers
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast  (Ad)pixel
EU proposes to suspend billions in funds to Hungary
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast  (Ad)pixel
Correction: Uber-Cybersecurity story
Poland opens new sea waterway to cut dependence from Russia
S&P 500   3,873.33
DOW   30,822.42
QQQ   289.32
Egypt to raise Suez Canal transit fees for ships in 2023
A One Stop Shop for Everything Futures Trading (Ad)pixel
Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail
Maggots key to crisis-time fertilizer for Ugandan farmers
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast  (Ad)pixel
EU proposes to suspend billions in funds to Hungary
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast  (Ad)pixel
Correction: Uber-Cybersecurity story
Poland opens new sea waterway to cut dependence from Russia

Vatican envoy comes under fire as he delivers aid in Ukraine

Sun., September 18, 2022 | Jon Gambrell, Associated Press

Investigators work at the site of a burning vehicle after shelling in Donetsk, area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. A Ukrainian shelling attack killed four people in downtown Donetsk on Saturday. According to the city's Mayor Alexey Kulemzin, fragments of munitions for Caesar howitzers were found. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A top Vatican envoy and his entourage came under fire as they were distributing humanitarian supplies in Ukraine, the Vatican news service said on Sunday, but reported no injuries.

The incident took place near the city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday and forced Vatican Almoner Cardinal Konrad Krajewski and others to take cover.

“For the first time in my life, I didn’t know where to run. Because it is not enough to run, you have to know where to go,” said the Polish-born cardinal, whose position makes charitable contributions in the name of the pope.

Russian shelling hit cities and towns across a wide stretch of Ukraine during the night, officials said Sunday, while the British defense ministry warned that Russia is likely to increase its attacks on civilian targets as it suffers battlefield defeats.

“In the last seven days, Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect,” the ministry said in an online briefing. “As it faces setbacks on the front lines, Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in an attempt to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government.”

Prosecutors in Kharkiv are accusing Russia of torturing civilians in one village that was recently freed.

In an online statement, they said they found a basement where Russian forces allegedly tortured prisoners in the village of Kozacha Lopan, near the border with Russia.

In images they released, they showed a Russian military TA-57 telephone with additional wires and alligator clips attached to it. Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of using the Soviet-era radio telephones as a power source to shock prisoners during interrogation. It was not immediately possible to verify the Ukrainians' claims.

Russian fire killed four medics attempting to evacuate a psychiatric hospital in the Kharkiv region on Saturday, said governor Oleh Syniehubov. Two patients were wounded in the attack in the village of Strelecha, he said.


Overnight shelling also hit a hospital in the city of Mykolaiv, a significant Black Sea port, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said. He said there was also shelling in other parts of the region, and two people were wounded.

Three people were wounded in nighttime shelling of the city of Nikopol, which is across the river from Europe's largest nuclear power station, said regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was captured by Russian forces in March, but is operated by Ukrainian engineers. Its last reactor was switched off a week ago after repeated power failures because shelling put crucial safety systems at risk.

Five people have died over the past day in Russian attacks in the Donetsk region, one of two Ukrainian regions that Russia recognizes as sovereign states, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

The separatist forces that control much of Donetsk on Sunday claimed that Ukrainian shelling of a prisoner-of-war colony in Olenivka killed one prisoner and injured four.

More than 50 POWs were reported killed in a July attack on the Olenivka prison that Russian and Ukrainian authorities blame on each other.

A Washington-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, said Russian forces in Donetsk continue to conduct “meaningless operations” on villages as opposed to reinforcing the front line.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.