Vatican indicts 9 people in London real estate deal

ROME (AP) — The Vatican's criminal tribunal on Saturday indicted nine people and four companies on charges including extortion, abuse of office and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture.

The tribunal president, Judge Giuseppe Pignatone, set July 27 as the trial date, according to a Vatican statement.

Four former Vatican officials, including two officials from the Secretariat of State, were indicted, as well as Italian businessmen who handled the London investment. Also indicted on alleged embezzlement charges was an Italian intelligence expert.

Vatican prosecutors accuse the suspects of bilking millions of euros from the Holy See in fees and other losses related to other financial dealings. The suspects have denied wrongdoing.

One of the main suspects in the case, Gianlugi Torzi, is accused of having extorted the Vatican out of 15 million euros to turn over ownership of the London building in late 2018. Torzi had been retained by the Vatican to help it acquire full ownership of the building from another indicted money manager who had handled the initial investment.

Vatican prosecutors allege Torzi inserted a last-minute clause into the contract giving him full voting rights in the deal.

The Vatican hierarchy, however, signed off on the contract, with both Pope Francis' No. 2, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and his deputy approving it. Neither was indicted.

Vatican prosecutors have produced evidence suggesting they were hoodwinked by an Italian lawyer — who was also indicted Saturday — into agreeing to the deal.

Torzi has denied the charges and said the accusations were the fruit of a misunderstanding. He is currently in London pending an Italian extradition request.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) hitting new highs seemingly every day, it may seem like the wrong time to be looking at undervalued stocks. Or is it?From cannabis to cryptocurrencies, and let’s not forget electric vehicles the market seems to be blowing bubbles wherever you look. And that’s why now may be exactly the right time to zig while the market is sagging. And that means looking for undervalued stocks.But finding undervalued stocks is subjective. Some analysts use specific fundamental metrics. Others use technical analysis.However, the general idea is that you’re looking for stocks that are trading below their fair value.In some cases, these may be stocks whose financials are stronger than other stocks in their sector, but it’s trading at a lower price. In other cases, a company may have potential that is not reflected in its stock price. Put another way, undervalued stocks are stocks that have room to grow. That’s why they deserve a place in your portfolio.And that’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on stocks that are undervalued right at this time. An investment in these companies is likely to be rewarded because the stocks are moving under the radar from the broader market.