Vaxcyte, Myovant rise; Dorman, Shift4 Payments fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Vaxcyte Inc., up $12.42 to $33.

The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.

Scholastic Corp., up $3.50 to $37.13.

The educational publisher announced a plan to buy back $75 million of its stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., up $2.25 to $26.79.

Sumitomo Pharma is buying the biopharmaceutical company in a $1.7 billion deal.

Tesla Inc., down $3.19 to $211.25.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly lowering prices for some of its models in China.

Schlumberger NV, up $1.74 to $52.15.

The oilfield services company changed its name to SLB.

Shift4 Payments Inc., down $1.21 to $44.16.

The payments processing technology company is restating some of its financial results.

Dorman Products Inc., down $5.95 to $81.03.

The car parts distributor warned investors that inflation is impacting its business.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 98 cents to $31.05.

The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Before you consider Shift4 Payments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shift4 Payments wasn't on the list.

While Shift4 Payments currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article