Vaxcyte, Myovant rise; Dorman, Shift4 Payments fall

Save $200 Today
MarketBeat All Access
Start your 30-day free trial,
then continue your subscription for 50% off.
TODAY ONLY!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,797.34 (+1.19%)
DOW   31,499.62 (+1.34%)
QQQ   278.45 (+1.10%)
AAPL   149.45 (+1.48%)
MSFT   247.25 (+2.12%)
META   129.72 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   102.52 (+1.37%)
AMZN   119.82 (+0.42%)
TSLA   211.25 (-1.49%)
NVDA   125.99 (+1.07%)
NIO   9.45 (-15.70%)
BABA   63.15 (-12.51%)
AMD   58.70 (-0.20%)
T   17.51 (+2.40%)
MU   56.24 (+0.34%)
CGC   2.29 (-4.18%)
F   12.48 (+2.38%)
GE   73.36 (+0.74%)
DIS   101.72 (-0.31%)
AMC   6.36 (-2.00%)
PYPL   83.32 (-0.74%)
PFE   45.54 (+1.31%)
NFLX   282.45 (-2.46%)
S&P 500   3,797.34 (+1.19%)
DOW   31,499.62 (+1.34%)
QQQ   278.45 (+1.10%)
AAPL   149.45 (+1.48%)
MSFT   247.25 (+2.12%)
META   129.72 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   102.52 (+1.37%)
AMZN   119.82 (+0.42%)
TSLA   211.25 (-1.49%)
NVDA   125.99 (+1.07%)
NIO   9.45 (-15.70%)
BABA   63.15 (-12.51%)
AMD   58.70 (-0.20%)
T   17.51 (+2.40%)
MU   56.24 (+0.34%)
CGC   2.29 (-4.18%)
F   12.48 (+2.38%)
GE   73.36 (+0.74%)
DIS   101.72 (-0.31%)
AMC   6.36 (-2.00%)
PYPL   83.32 (-0.74%)
PFE   45.54 (+1.31%)
NFLX   282.45 (-2.46%)
S&P 500   3,797.34 (+1.19%)
DOW   31,499.62 (+1.34%)
QQQ   278.45 (+1.10%)
AAPL   149.45 (+1.48%)
MSFT   247.25 (+2.12%)
META   129.72 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   102.52 (+1.37%)
AMZN   119.82 (+0.42%)
TSLA   211.25 (-1.49%)
NVDA   125.99 (+1.07%)
NIO   9.45 (-15.70%)
BABA   63.15 (-12.51%)
AMD   58.70 (-0.20%)
T   17.51 (+2.40%)
MU   56.24 (+0.34%)
CGC   2.29 (-4.18%)
F   12.48 (+2.38%)
GE   73.36 (+0.74%)
DIS   101.72 (-0.31%)
AMC   6.36 (-2.00%)
PYPL   83.32 (-0.74%)
PFE   45.54 (+1.31%)
NFLX   282.45 (-2.46%)
S&P 500   3,797.34 (+1.19%)
DOW   31,499.62 (+1.34%)
QQQ   278.45 (+1.10%)
AAPL   149.45 (+1.48%)
MSFT   247.25 (+2.12%)
META   129.72 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   102.52 (+1.37%)
AMZN   119.82 (+0.42%)
TSLA   211.25 (-1.49%)
NVDA   125.99 (+1.07%)
NIO   9.45 (-15.70%)
BABA   63.15 (-12.51%)
AMD   58.70 (-0.20%)
T   17.51 (+2.40%)
MU   56.24 (+0.34%)
CGC   2.29 (-4.18%)
F   12.48 (+2.38%)
GE   73.36 (+0.74%)
DIS   101.72 (-0.31%)
AMC   6.36 (-2.00%)
PYPL   83.32 (-0.74%)
PFE   45.54 (+1.31%)
NFLX   282.45 (-2.46%)

Vaxcyte, Myovant rise; Dorman, Shift4 Payments fall

Mon., October 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Vaxcyte Inc., up $12.42 to $33.

The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.

Scholastic Corp., up $3.50 to $37.13.

The educational publisher announced a plan to buy back $75 million of its stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., up $2.25 to $26.79.

Sumitomo Pharma is buying the biopharmaceutical company in a $1.7 billion deal.

Tesla Inc., down $3.19 to $211.25.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly lowering prices for some of its models in China.

Schlumberger NV, up $1.74 to $52.15.

The oilfield services company changed its name to SLB.

Shift4 Payments Inc., down $1.21 to $44.16.

The payments processing technology company is restating some of its financial results.

Dorman Products Inc., down $5.95 to $81.03.

The car parts distributor warned investors that inflation is impacting its business.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 98 cents to $31.05.

The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Should you invest $1,000 in Shift4 Payments right now?

Before you consider Shift4 Payments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shift4 Payments wasn't on the list.

While Shift4 Payments currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Dorman Products (DORM)
2.4899 of 5 stars		$81.03-6.8%N/A18.33Moderate Buy$118.00
Myovant Sciences (MYOV)
1.0679 of 5 stars		$26.79+9.2%N/A-15.22Moderate Buy$17.67
Scholastic (SCHL)
2.4233 of 5 stars		$37.13+10.4%2.15%23.21N/AN/A
Shift4 Payments (FOUR)
2.2325 of 5 stars		$44.16-2.7%N/A-147.20Moderate Buy$61.87
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.