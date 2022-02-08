Vehicle charging company to build facility in Tennessee

S&P 500   4,521.78 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,430.41 (+0.97%)
QQQ   358.34 (+0.90%)
AAPL   174.58 (+1.70%)
MSFT   304.59 (+1.21%)
FB   220.90 (-1.78%)
GOOGL   2,778.28 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,197.59 (+1.23%)
TSLA   918.32 (+1.21%)
NVDA   248.60 (+0.53%)
BABA   121.34 (+5.68%)
NIO   24.68 (+2.88%)
AMD   126.39 (+2.20%)
CGC   7.63 (-2.80%)
MU   83.28 (+2.98%)
GE   99.60 (-0.30%)
T   23.99 (+0.25%)
F   17.45 (-2.46%)
DIS   141.70 (-0.57%)
AMC   15.43 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.12 (-1.44%)
BA   212.00 (+0.04%)
S&P 500   4,521.78 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,430.41 (+0.97%)
QQQ   358.34 (+0.90%)
AAPL   174.58 (+1.70%)
MSFT   304.59 (+1.21%)
FB   220.90 (-1.78%)
GOOGL   2,778.28 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,197.59 (+1.23%)
TSLA   918.32 (+1.21%)
NVDA   248.60 (+0.53%)
BABA   121.34 (+5.68%)
NIO   24.68 (+2.88%)
AMD   126.39 (+2.20%)
CGC   7.63 (-2.80%)
MU   83.28 (+2.98%)
GE   99.60 (-0.30%)
T   23.99 (+0.25%)
F   17.45 (-2.46%)
DIS   141.70 (-0.57%)
AMC   15.43 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.12 (-1.44%)
BA   212.00 (+0.04%)
S&P 500   4,521.78 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,430.41 (+0.97%)
QQQ   358.34 (+0.90%)
AAPL   174.58 (+1.70%)
MSFT   304.59 (+1.21%)
FB   220.90 (-1.78%)
GOOGL   2,778.28 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,197.59 (+1.23%)
TSLA   918.32 (+1.21%)
NVDA   248.60 (+0.53%)
BABA   121.34 (+5.68%)
NIO   24.68 (+2.88%)
AMD   126.39 (+2.20%)
CGC   7.63 (-2.80%)
MU   83.28 (+2.98%)
GE   99.60 (-0.30%)
T   23.99 (+0.25%)
F   17.45 (-2.46%)
DIS   141.70 (-0.57%)
AMC   15.43 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.12 (-1.44%)
BA   212.00 (+0.04%)
S&P 500   4,521.78 (+0.85%)
DOW   35,430.41 (+0.97%)
QQQ   358.34 (+0.90%)
AAPL   174.58 (+1.70%)
MSFT   304.59 (+1.21%)
FB   220.90 (-1.78%)
GOOGL   2,778.28 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,197.59 (+1.23%)
TSLA   918.32 (+1.21%)
NVDA   248.60 (+0.53%)
BABA   121.34 (+5.68%)
NIO   24.68 (+2.88%)
AMD   126.39 (+2.20%)
CGC   7.63 (-2.80%)
MU   83.28 (+2.98%)
GE   99.60 (-0.30%)
T   23.99 (+0.25%)
F   17.45 (-2.46%)
DIS   141.70 (-0.57%)
AMC   15.43 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.12 (-1.44%)
BA   212.00 (+0.04%)

Vehicle charging company to build facility in Tennessee

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | The Associated Press

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — An Australian electric vehicle charging company will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Tennessee, state and company officials announced Tuesday.

Tritium is expected to produce up to 30,000 electric vehicle chargers a year and create 500 new jobs over the next five years at the new facility based in Lebanon, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Nashville.

"With the help of the hard-working residents of Tennessee, we expect to double or even triple our charger production capacity to further our product distribution throughout the United States,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter in a statement.

President Joe Biden was expected to highlight the project with Tritium officials Tuesday at the White House. According to a White House fact sheet, Tritium's announcement comes as other companies have unveiled investments in manufacturing and jobs, including General Motors, Boeing and Intel.

The announcement also comes after Ford Motor Co. unveiled plans last September to build an electric vehicle and battery plant near Memphis.

Ford and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation say they will spend $5.6 billion to build a factory to produce electric F-Series pickups. The project, located near the small town of Stanton in rural Haywood County, is expected to create about 5,800 new jobs at the West Tennessee megasite by 2025.

“Tennessee is at the forefront of the electric vehicle evolution, and we are proud to have another global company join the roster of companies that support this thriving industry in our state," Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a statement.

Should you invest $1,000 in General Motors right now?

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Motors (GM)3.1$48.82-3.7%N/A7.28Buy$75.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.