Venezuela's Maduro, others meet with Iran oil minister

S&P 500   4,155.30 (-0.48%)
DOW   33,068.03 (-0.18%)
QQQ   314.52 (-1.35%)
AAPL   159.86 (+0.24%)
MSFT   277.70 (-1.45%)
FB   207.28 (-2.24%)
GOOGL   2,310.01 (-1.56%)
AMZN   2,392.00 (-3.75%)
TSLA   886.39 (-2.51%)
NVDA   189.00 (-3.58%)
BABA   98.28 (-2.09%)
NIO   16.78 (-4.28%)
AMD   92.33 (+1.32%)
CGC   5.87 (-3.14%)
MU   70.68 (-0.81%)
T   19.79 (+2.38%)
GE   78.03 (+0.48%)
F   14.47 (-0.62%)
DIS   112.56 (-0.87%)
AMC   14.93 (-3.74%)
PFE   48.83 (-0.93%)
PYPL   87.41 (-3.64%)
NFLX   191.02 (-4.43%)
S&P 500   4,155.30 (-0.48%)
DOW   33,068.03 (-0.18%)
QQQ   314.52 (-1.35%)
AAPL   159.86 (+0.24%)
MSFT   277.70 (-1.45%)
FB   207.28 (-2.24%)
GOOGL   2,310.01 (-1.56%)
AMZN   2,392.00 (-3.75%)
TSLA   886.39 (-2.51%)
NVDA   189.00 (-3.58%)
BABA   98.28 (-2.09%)
NIO   16.78 (-4.28%)
AMD   92.33 (+1.32%)
CGC   5.87 (-3.14%)
MU   70.68 (-0.81%)
T   19.79 (+2.38%)
GE   78.03 (+0.48%)
F   14.47 (-0.62%)
DIS   112.56 (-0.87%)
AMC   14.93 (-3.74%)
PFE   48.83 (-0.93%)
PYPL   87.41 (-3.64%)
NFLX   191.02 (-4.43%)
S&P 500   4,155.30 (-0.48%)
DOW   33,068.03 (-0.18%)
QQQ   314.52 (-1.35%)
AAPL   159.86 (+0.24%)
MSFT   277.70 (-1.45%)
FB   207.28 (-2.24%)
GOOGL   2,310.01 (-1.56%)
AMZN   2,392.00 (-3.75%)
TSLA   886.39 (-2.51%)
NVDA   189.00 (-3.58%)
BABA   98.28 (-2.09%)
NIO   16.78 (-4.28%)
AMD   92.33 (+1.32%)
CGC   5.87 (-3.14%)
MU   70.68 (-0.81%)
T   19.79 (+2.38%)
GE   78.03 (+0.48%)
F   14.47 (-0.62%)
DIS   112.56 (-0.87%)
AMC   14.93 (-3.74%)
PFE   48.83 (-0.93%)
PYPL   87.41 (-3.64%)
NFLX   191.02 (-4.43%)
S&P 500   4,155.30 (-0.48%)
DOW   33,068.03 (-0.18%)
QQQ   314.52 (-1.35%)
AAPL   159.86 (+0.24%)
MSFT   277.70 (-1.45%)
FB   207.28 (-2.24%)
GOOGL   2,310.01 (-1.56%)
AMZN   2,392.00 (-3.75%)
TSLA   886.39 (-2.51%)
NVDA   189.00 (-3.58%)
BABA   98.28 (-2.09%)
NIO   16.78 (-4.28%)
AMD   92.33 (+1.32%)
CGC   5.87 (-3.14%)
MU   70.68 (-0.81%)
T   19.79 (+2.38%)
GE   78.03 (+0.48%)
F   14.47 (-0.62%)
DIS   112.56 (-0.87%)
AMC   14.93 (-3.74%)
PFE   48.83 (-0.93%)
PYPL   87.41 (-3.64%)
NFLX   191.02 (-4.43%)

Venezuela's Maduro, others meet with Iran oil minister

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | The Associated Press


Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro looks through a pair of binoculars during a May Day rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and high-ranking officials from the South American nation have met Iran's oil minister of Iran to discuss cooperation in energy matters and efforts to defeat economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies.

Officials from both oil-producing nations ratified agreements in this week's meetings in Venezuela, according to a statement from country’s Petroleum Ministry. Iran’s delegation was led by Oil Minister Javad Owji.

Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami praised "the position assumed by the Persian nation in the construction of routes and mechanisms to overcome the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the government of the United States and allied countries,” according to the statement.

Neither country announced the visit in advance.

Since late President Hugo Chávez won power in 1999 and founded the current leftist government, Venezuela has strengthened relations in the energy, commercial, financial and industrial areas with Iran. In recent years, Iran has shipped gasoline and other products to the country amid a U.S. sanctions campaign.

Venezuela has one of the largest oil reserves in the world, but its industry is facing a crisis that officials associate with the sanctions imposed by the U.S. to pressure the exit of the Maduro government, but which analysts maintain which is due to a fall in production, financial difficulties and lack of investment.

Maduro on Tuesday tweeted that Venezuela has “always” had the support of Iran. He added that Iran can count on Venezuela’s “support and commitment to continue advancing along the path of shared benefit and complementarity for our peoples.”

Owji also tweeted that the countries have a long history and want “to use all capacities to develop mutual relations and cooperation.”


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.

But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.

That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.

However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.