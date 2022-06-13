×
QQQ   275.41 (-4.65%)
AAPL   131.88 (-3.83%)
MSFT   242.26 (-4.24%)
META   164.26 (-6.44%)
GOOGL   2,127.85 (-4.29%)
AMZN   103.67 (-5.45%)
TSLA   647.21 (-7.10%)
NVDA   156.47 (-7.82%)
NIO   15.99 (-11.85%)
BABA   98.52 (-10.31%)
AMD   86.99 (-8.26%)
MU   58.84 (-6.04%)
CGC   3.28 (-10.14%)
T   19.76 (-4.49%)
GE   67.72 (-4.93%)
F   11.81 (-7.37%)
DIS   95.71 (-3.71%)
AMC   11.48 (-7.64%)
PFE   47.91 (-4.12%)
PYPL   73.72 (-7.04%)
NFLX   169.69 (-7.24%)
QQQ   275.41 (-4.65%)
AAPL   131.88 (-3.83%)
MSFT   242.26 (-4.24%)
META   164.26 (-6.44%)
GOOGL   2,127.85 (-4.29%)
AMZN   103.67 (-5.45%)
TSLA   647.21 (-7.10%)
NVDA   156.47 (-7.82%)
NIO   15.99 (-11.85%)
BABA   98.52 (-10.31%)
AMD   86.99 (-8.26%)
MU   58.84 (-6.04%)
CGC   3.28 (-10.14%)
T   19.76 (-4.49%)
GE   67.72 (-4.93%)
F   11.81 (-7.37%)
DIS   95.71 (-3.71%)
AMC   11.48 (-7.64%)
PFE   47.91 (-4.12%)
PYPL   73.72 (-7.04%)
NFLX   169.69 (-7.24%)
QQQ   275.41 (-4.65%)
AAPL   131.88 (-3.83%)
MSFT   242.26 (-4.24%)
META   164.26 (-6.44%)
GOOGL   2,127.85 (-4.29%)
AMZN   103.67 (-5.45%)
TSLA   647.21 (-7.10%)
NVDA   156.47 (-7.82%)
NIO   15.99 (-11.85%)
BABA   98.52 (-10.31%)
AMD   86.99 (-8.26%)
MU   58.84 (-6.04%)
CGC   3.28 (-10.14%)
T   19.76 (-4.49%)
GE   67.72 (-4.93%)
F   11.81 (-7.37%)
DIS   95.71 (-3.71%)
AMC   11.48 (-7.64%)
PFE   47.91 (-4.12%)
PYPL   73.72 (-7.04%)
NFLX   169.69 (-7.24%)
QQQ   275.41 (-4.65%)
AAPL   131.88 (-3.83%)
MSFT   242.26 (-4.24%)
META   164.26 (-6.44%)
GOOGL   2,127.85 (-4.29%)
AMZN   103.67 (-5.45%)
TSLA   647.21 (-7.10%)
NVDA   156.47 (-7.82%)
NIO   15.99 (-11.85%)
BABA   98.52 (-10.31%)
AMD   86.99 (-8.26%)
MU   58.84 (-6.04%)
CGC   3.28 (-10.14%)
T   19.76 (-4.49%)
GE   67.72 (-4.93%)
F   11.81 (-7.37%)
DIS   95.71 (-3.71%)
AMC   11.48 (-7.64%)
PFE   47.91 (-4.12%)
PYPL   73.72 (-7.04%)
NFLX   169.69 (-7.24%)

Venezuela's Maduro visits Kuwait, speaks to crown prince

Monday, June 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro visited Kuwait on Monday and spoke to the small, oil-rich nation's crown prince, state media reported.

The state-run KUNA news agency offered little detail on Maduro's talks with Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber.

It reported the two men spoke at Kuwait International Airport alongside Maduro's delegation, including his wife, Cilia Flores.

Venezuela's state-run broadcaster VTV noted Kuwait and Venezuela both were part of the original members of the oil cartel OPEC. Maduro's Twitter account said the president wanted to expand on those ties.

Maduro's visit comes after he traveled to Tehran, Iran, for meetings over the weekend, including with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Maduro is on a Eurasia tour after President Joe Biden decided not to invite him to the Summit of the Americas, which began Thursday. His stops earlier this week included Algeria and Turkey.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.