S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading 
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading 
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading 
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading 
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War

Verizon stores in Washington state vote to join union

Friday, April 15, 2022 | The Associated Press

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Employees at Verizon stores north of Seattle in Everett and Lynnwood won their union election on Friday, making them the first unionized Verizon stores in the country outside of New York.

The near-unanimous victory represents the latest in a growing labor movement across the country that includes the unionization of Starbucks stores and the first Amazon warehouse union.

A group of workers and supporters watched the vote count streamed on Zoom by the National Labor Relations Board on Friday, in the parking lot by the Everett Verizon store, the Daily Herald reported.

The victory earns workers the right to bargain with Verizon over pay and working conditions. Austin Hitch, a Verizon employee and organizer in the union campaign, said employees want cost-of-living raises and more control of their schedules.

“We really want to codify what we already have — we have pretty good benefits and 401Ks, but Verizon has been systematically taking things away from us, and we want to put a stop to that,” he said.

Workers voted to be represented by the Communications Workers of America, which has more than 700,000 members nationwide.

Verizon did not respond to messages from the newspaper seeking comment.

Verizon stated it “respects our employees’ rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining … including the right to join or not join labor unions” in a February filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Steve Yu, a sales representative at the two Verizon stores, came out to celebrate with coworkers and supporters during his break Friday. Yu has been with the company for 22 years and voted for a union. His biggest frustration has been changes Verizon made to employees’ commission pay.

“We don’t want any more taken away from us, and we don’t want any more taken away from future employees," Yu said.


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.