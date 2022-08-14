Veteran Indian investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
Apple’s Next “Star Product” Could Replace The iPhone? (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
New $2.2 Quadrillion Trend About To Open Up (Ad)pixel
The 7 Types Of People Every Entrepreneur Needs In Their Inner Circle -- And How To Find Them
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The Financial Day of Reckoning Has Begun (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
Apple’s Next “Star Product” Could Replace The iPhone? (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
New $2.2 Quadrillion Trend About To Open Up (Ad)pixel
The 7 Types Of People Every Entrepreneur Needs In Their Inner Circle -- And How To Find Them
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The Financial Day of Reckoning Has Begun (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
Apple’s Next “Star Product” Could Replace The iPhone? (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
New $2.2 Quadrillion Trend About To Open Up (Ad)pixel
The 7 Types Of People Every Entrepreneur Needs In Their Inner Circle -- And How To Find Them
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The Financial Day of Reckoning Has Begun (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
Apple’s Next “Star Product” Could Replace The iPhone? (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
New $2.2 Quadrillion Trend About To Open Up (Ad)pixel
The 7 Types Of People Every Entrepreneur Needs In Their Inner Circle -- And How To Find Them
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The Financial Day of Reckoning Has Begun (Ad)

Veteran Indian investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

Sun., August 14, 2022 | The Associated Press


FILE- an aircraft of low-cost Akasa air, the latest venture of veteran stock market investor and Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, takes off on its first flight in Mumbai, India, Aug. 7, 2022. Jhunjhunwala, nicknamed India’s own Warren Buffet, died on Sunday, Aug.14, 2022 in Mumbai city, Press Trust of India news agency reported. He was 62. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Veteran stock market investor and Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, nicknamed India’s own Warren Buffett, died Sunday in Mumbai city, Press Trust of India news agency reported. He was 62.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes for the business magnate, who had an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion, according to Forbes.

“Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world,” Modi tweeted, and also expressed his condolences to Jhunjhunwala’s family.

His cause of death has not yet been released, although he was said to be suffering from various health issues, local media reported.

Jhunjhunwala, a chartered accountant from the northern state of Rajasthan, began investing in the stock market while he was still in college, starting off with capital of just 5,000 rupees ($63). He went on to establish and manage RARE Enterprises, an asset management firm. As his net worth steadily rose, he became one of India’s richest men with investments in some of the country’s biggest companies.

In his latest venture, he helped launched the low-cost Akasa Air, which took its first flight last week. Jhunjhunwala was seen at the launch in a wheelchair, local media reported.

The airline said it was “deeply saddened” by the news of his death. “We at Akasa cannot thank Mr. Jhunjhunwala enough for being an early believer in us and putting his trust and faith in us to build a world-class airline,” it said in a statement.

Also called the “Big Bull” of the country's Bombay Stock Exchange, Jhunjhunwala was known for taking risks in the market and in his investments.

“Investor, bold risk-taker, masterly understanding of the stock market,” tweeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling him a “leader in his own right” who strongly believed in India’s strength and growth.


In an interview last week with news channel CNBC-TV18, Jhunjhunwala said despite the unfavorable economic conditions across the world, “the Indian market will grow, but at a slower pace.”

He is survived by his wife and three children.

___

This story corrects the spelling of Warren Buffett's last name to Buffett, not Buffet.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.