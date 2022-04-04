S&P 500   4,545.86
DOW   34,818.27
QQQ   362.58
Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages
Live updates | Italy party chief wants Russia energy embargo
Live updates | US fully backs sending Ukraine weapons, aid
Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
Live updates | Ukraine: 410 civilian bodies found near Kyiv
Live updates | Resident: Motyzhyn mayor killed by Russians
Live updates | Residents say Russian troops killed civilians
Video Game Stock Facing Key Trendline

When we last checked in with Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) the video game stock was getting crushed after the company's dismal guidance. Now, a little less than two months later, TTWO is facing off with a key trendline. 

At last check, Take-Two stock was down 0.3% to trade at $153.35. Looming overhead is TTWO's 50-day moving average. The equity is off by 13.4% in 2022, but has come off its March 15 annual bottom of $133.54. Don't be surprised if overdue bear notes weigh on TTWO. Of the 16 brokerages covering the stock, 14 rate it a "buy" or better, with zero "sells" on the books. 

TTWO Stock Chart

Moreover, the gaming entertainment company has increased their annual revenues and net income by 28% and 58%, respectively, since fiscal 2019. However, TTWO's trailing 12-month revenues are up by just 1% and its trailing 12-month net income has decreased by 11% since fiscal 2021. In addition, Take-Two stock offers a relatively high valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a price-sales ratio of 5.42.

Still, Take-Two stock is in a great position fundamentally with $2.47 billion in cash and $244.13 million in total debt on their balance sheet. TTWO is also estimated to grow their revenues by 16.8% and their earnings by 28.1% in fiscal 2023, after a weak financial year prior, potentially setting TTWO up as a recovery play, if that trendline can be toppled.


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".


