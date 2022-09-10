Virgin Galactic Stock Reeling After Bernstein's Bearish Turn

S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
Approaching storm complicates California wildfire fight
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/9/2022
Stocks end broadly higher, breaking a 3-week losing streak
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
Approaching storm complicates California wildfire fight
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/9/2022
Stocks end broadly higher, breaking a 3-week losing streak
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
Approaching storm complicates California wildfire fight
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/9/2022
Stocks end broadly higher, breaking a 3-week losing streak
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
Approaching storm complicates California wildfire fight
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/9/2022
Stocks end broadly higher, breaking a 3-week losing streak

Virgin Galactic Stock Reeling After Bernstein's Bearish Turn

Fri., September 9, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) is down 3.5% at $6.06 at last check, after the space travel concern received a downgrade at Bernstein from "market perform" to "underperform," and a price-target cut from $7 to $4. The analyst in question noted the company's pattern of delaying future flight operations, platform redesigns, and need to raise more cash. With commercial flights expected only in 2023 amid higher interest rates, the firm added potential equity sales seem "highly dilutive." 

Bernstein is joining a bearish brokerage bunch, with five of seven analysts in question calling SPCE a tepid "hold" or worse coming into today. Plus, the 46.54 million shares sold short make up 22.4% of the equity's available float, or over one week's worth of pent-up buying power.

Options bears are chiming in as well, with 2,500 puts exchanged so far, which is triple the intraday average, compared to 1,688 calls. Most popular by far is the September 6 put, followed by the 9/9 6.50-strike call. 

Though calls still outpace puts on an overall basis, investors have been picking up puts at a much faster-than-usual pace of late. This is per SPCE's 10-day put/call volume ratio of 0.71 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which sits higher than 92% of readings from the past year. 

A familiar floor at the $5.50 level contained Virgin Galactic stock's pullback last week, but the equity remains down 53.1% year-to-date. The 20-day moving average has also been keeping a tight lid on the shares, which may today snap their three-day win streak. 

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.