×
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don't Miss This Dividend
Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive 
Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing 
Stocks fall, extending a deep slump into second half of 2022
Kohl's sale falls apart in shaky retail environment
EU prepares emergency plan to do without Russian energy
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don't Miss This Dividend
Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive 
Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing 
Stocks fall, extending a deep slump into second half of 2022
Kohl's sale falls apart in shaky retail environment
EU prepares emergency plan to do without Russian energy
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don't Miss This Dividend
Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive 
Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing 
Stocks fall, extending a deep slump into second half of 2022
Kohl's sale falls apart in shaky retail environment
EU prepares emergency plan to do without Russian energy
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don't Miss This Dividend
Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive 
Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing 
Stocks fall, extending a deep slump into second half of 2022
Kohl's sale falls apart in shaky retail environment
EU prepares emergency plan to do without Russian energy

Virgin Orbit rocket launches 7 US defense satellites

Saturday, July 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Virgin Orbit rocket carrying U.S. Defense Department satellites was launched from a special Boeing 747 flying off the Southern California coast and streaked toward space Friday night.

The modified jumbo jet took off from Mojave Air and Space Port in the Mojave Desert and released the rocket over the Pacific Ocean, northwest of Los Angeles.

The launch was procured by the U.S. Space Force for a Defense Department test program. The seven payloads will conduct various experiments.

It was Virgin Orbit's fourth commercial launch and first night launch. The launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday night, but that attempt was scrubbed due to a propellant temperature issue.

Virgin Orbit named the mission “Straight Up” after the hit on Paula Abdul's debut studio album “Forever Your Girl,” which was released through Virgin Records in 1988.

Virgin Orbit was founded in 2017 by British billionaire Richard Branson. It is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and currently conducts launches from the Mojave airport but is planning international missions.

Later this year, the company will launch two satellites on a mission flying out of Newquay Airport in Cornwall, England. The satellites will conduct radio signal monitoring tests in a joint project of the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense and the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

Should you invest $1,000 in Virgin Orbit right now?

Before you consider Virgin Orbit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Virgin Orbit wasn't on the list.

While Virgin Orbit currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.