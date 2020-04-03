Virus cost may top $4 trillion; Americans arm up on guns

School buses sit parked in a lot as schools remain closed due to the coronavirus Monday, March 30, 2020, in Providence, R.I. From above, life on earth looks different. The patterns of our daily routines are now replaced by the patterns of school buses sitting idle. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
An operator wearing a face mask to protect himself against the spread of Covid-19 stacks boxes of medical supplies from Chinese charity Jinde Charities at the Italian charity Caritas Ambrosiana logistic center in Burago, in Monza Brianza, northern Italy, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. From tiny San Marino wedged next to two of Italy's hardest-hit provinces in the coronavirus outbreak to more economically powerful nations like Italy, countries are running up against export bans and seizures in the scramble for vital medical supplies. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Caritas Ambrosiana via AP)
In this photo taken March 27, 2020, the Italian flag hangs from the balcony of the French Embassy in Rome. From tiny San Marino wedged next to two of Italy's hardest-hit provinces in the coronavirus outbreak to more economically powerful nations like Italy, countries are running up against export bans and seizures in the scramble for vital medical supplies. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A pedestrian, at lower left, walks a dog past a construction site sitting idle after projects in the city were shut down due to the coronavirus Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Boston. Mayor Marty Walsh shut down construction sites across the city in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A sole pedestrian crosses Lansdowne Street which would normally be bustling with Boston Red Sox baseball fans watching the team's first game of the season being played in Toronto on Opening Day at bars around Fenway Park, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Boston. This year's baseball season has been postponed in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A lone bicyclist peddles though an empty Dewey Square Plaza outside South Station at rush hour which would normally be bustling with people catching trains home, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Boston. It's a scene playing out all over the world. The spaces we filled, now filled with space. The empty streets and the lone commuter. Rush hour feels more like hush hour. From above, life on earth looks different. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Empty tables and chairs sit outside a restaurant in the North End, the city's Little Italy, normally bustling with tourists and diners, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Boston. Restaurants all over the country were ordered to close their dine-in service and only do take-out and delivery in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Home Depot customers carry their purchases as they leave the store, Friday, April 3, 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Shoppers wait in line as customer capacity is limited due to the virus outbreak at the Market Basket store in Salem, N.H., Friday, April 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments on Friday related to the global economy, the work place and the spread of the virus.
COSTS MOUNT: The pandemic will cost the global economy as much as $4.1 trillion, or nearly 5% of all economic activity, according to new estimates from the Asian Development Bank.
The regional lender said Friday that growth in developing Asia would likely fall to 2.2% in 2020, more than halving last year's growth of 5.2%. China, the region’s biggest economy, experienced double-digit contractions in business activity in January-February and will likely see growth fall to 2.3% this year. That's compared with 6.1 last year, already a three-decade low, the ADB said.
In Europe, a key gauge of activity in manufacturing and services fell to a record low, suggesting an annualized drop in GDP of about 10% for the 19-country eurozone.
The head of the International Monetary Fund said the recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic is “way worse” than the 2008 global recession. At a press briefing in Geneva on Friday,
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva described the situation as “a crisis like no other.”
AIRLINES: Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines and JetBlue said they applied Friday for their share of $25 billion in federal grants designed to cover airline payrolls for the next six months. None disclosed the amount they are seeking.
The grant money was part of $2.2 trillion relief bill approved last week. Delta’s CEO says his airline is burning more than $60 million cash per day, and United’s president puts it at $100 million a day. Airline revenue has cratered during the coronavirus outbreak. Delta carried 38,000 passengers last Saturday. On a normal Saturday in late March it flies 600,000.
The number of travelers screened Thursday at airports nationwide was 124,000, a 95% drop from the same day last year.
And the global airline industry passed a milestone Friday: Half of all passenger jets are now grounded as airlines cut flights sharply. Aviation-data firm Cirium said that with another 530 parked since Thursday, there are now 12,635 jets in service and 13,655 grounded. The number of commercial flights is down 75%, according to tracking service
The Transportation Department, meanwhile, said it is getting more complaints from consumers who say airlines are giving travel vouchers instead of refunds after canceling flights. The department says vouchers aren’t easy to use because airlines are cutting so many flights due to the coronavirus outbreak. Airlines can offer vouchers — and usually do, even in normal times — but the Transportation Department said it is reminding carriers of a longstanding requirement to issue prompt refunds to passengers who want them.
SMALL BUSINESS: More than $875 million in loan applications had been processed through the new small business loan program, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said via Twitter, “almost all from community banks!” Mnuchin said in that tweet that big banks were also taking applications and would be submitting them shortly. However, there were signs that the program is off to a rough start.
HEAVY INDUSTRY: Toyota is halting production at five of its 18 plants in Japan as sales evaporate. The stoppage will last three days for most of the plants, but one plant will close until mid-April.
The affected plants produce vehicles for export, including Lexus luxury models and the Prius hybrid. Other Japanese automakers, such as Honda Motor Co., have also suspended production.
The U.S. auto industry is completely shut down.
CORONA SIDELINED BY CORONAVIRUS: The coronavirus pandemic is even closing the taps on Corona beer — along with most other brews across Mexico.
Major breweries announced Friday they are suspending operations in response to government orders for non-essential businesses to keep their workers at home.
Grupo Modelo, maker of Corona among other popular brands, said it will suspend its operations at plants around the country by Sunday. The company pointed out in a statement that thousands of farmers depend on it buying their grain. It said it has a plan that would allow it to continue production with 75% of its workforce at home if the government decides to allow it to continue operating.
Some Mexican states have also imposed dry laws that restrict the sale of alcohol during the health crisis.
MARKETS: U.S. stocks fell Friday, leaving the S&P 500 down 26.5% since its record set in February.
The losses came after the government reported that U.S. employers cut 701,000 jobs in March, the monthly decline in nearly a decade. Because of the timing of the spread of COVID-19, the March report did not capture the extend of the damage. Economists are warning policy makers to brace for worse.
ROUNDING IT OUT: The U.S. typically has a unique response to crisis, and the coronavirus is no different.
Firearm sales spiked 85% last month compared with the March last year, according an analysis of the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System by Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting.
The laws of supply and demand also apply to arming up, of course, and the cost of adding guns the the shopping list will cost you.
“Much of the industry’s inventory will have been depleted, so that we anticipate that weapons and ammunition prices increased as well,” said Jurgen Brauer, SAAF's chief economist.
Data on prices will be released soon.
