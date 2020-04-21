Virus forces cancellation of iconic events like Oktoberfest

People go surfing off Katase Kaigan beach in Fujisawa, near Tokyo, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a state of emergency to all of Japan from just Tokyo and other urban areas as the virus continues to spread. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they ride on a bus in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk in a public park in Beijing, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. China reported about a dozen coronavirus cases Tuesday, about half of them in the province of Heilongjiang that borders Russia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A man wearing a protection mask as he pass the subway sign 'Theresienwiese', the Oktoberfest beer festival area, in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Bavarian state governor Markus Soeder and Munich mayor Dieter Reiter announced at a news conference that the Oktoberfest is cancelled this year because the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A boy wearing a face mask carries a small bowl of "githeri", or mixed beans and maize, for him to eat as he walks past an informational mural warning people about the risk of the new coronavirus, painted by graffiti artists from the Mathare Roots youth group, in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, April 18, 2020. Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday, with 52 of the continent's 54 countries having reported cases. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Students wear face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they ride bicycle in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
People wear masks as they walk near Britain's Houses of Parliament as the country is in lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus, in London, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Britain's Parliament is going back to work, and the political authorities have a message for lawmakers: Stay away. U.K. legislators and most parliamentary staff were sent home in late March as part of a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. With more than 16,500 people dead and criticism growing of the government’s response to the pandemic, legislators are returning Tuesday — at least virtually — to grapple with the crisis.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A member of the fire department wearing full protective gear sprays disinfectant from the fire engine in hopes of curbing the spread of the new coronavirus in a street Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)
Medical personnel wearing personal protective equipment out of concern for the coronavirus remove a person from an ambulance near an entrance to Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Holocaust survivor Shalom Stamberg, second left, and Holocaust survivor Miriam Linial, third right, wear a mask and keep a safe distance from others while the two-minute-long siren sounds during an annual Holocaust memorial ceremony held outside this year because of the coronavirus, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, Israel, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Stamberg, 97 and Linial, 99, both Holocaust survivors from Poland. The Hebrew sign reads "Holocaust memorial ceremony and Yad Ezer La-Haver foundation, warm home for Holocaust survivors". (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Street venders push a fruit cart in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A month-long state of emergency remains enforced in Thailand to allow its government to impose stricter measures to control the coronavirus that has infected hundreds of people in the Southeast Asian country. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Stadium seats are empty as a part of precaution against the new coronavirus during the pre-season baseball game between Doosan Bears and LG Twins in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. South Korea's professional baseball league has decided to begin its new season on May 5, initially without fans, following a postponement over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lebanon's parliament begins a three-day legislative session at a Beirut theater so that legislators can observe coronavirus social distancing measures, as protests against the country's ruling elite in the crisis-hit country resumed, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
A woman wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walks her dog on an empty Old Town in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Migrants wave from the their balconies at a hotel in Kranidi town about 170 kilometers (106 miles) southwest of Athens, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The heads of Greece's pandemic response effort are visiting a refugee shelter in the south of the country after authorities confirmed a high number of COVID-19 infections at the site. The shelter at Kranidi hosts 470 asylum seekers and was placed in isolation Monday after a pregnant resident tested positive for the new coronavirus during a hospital visit. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A new born baby Asian elephant walks in its enclosure at the Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The female calf was born on March 27, and its yet to be named. The zoo has been closed for public in affords to stem the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A man disinfects the ceiling lamp in the Cobanija mosque in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Disinfection began in mosques in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo and throughout the country, in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 infections, ahead of holy month of Ramadan, although prayers will only be attended by Islamic clerics as the rest of the community observes government restrictions on public gatherings and religious ceremonies.(AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
Three men stand alone on their own balconies, during a partial lockdown due to COVID-19, in Antwerp, Belgium, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Belgian shops, schools and restaurants remain closed during a partial lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
ATLANTA (AP) — Spain called off the Running of the Bulls in July, the U.S. scrapped the national spelling bee in June and Germany canceled Oktoberfest five months away, making it clear Tuesday that the effort to beat back the coronavirus and return to normal could be a long and dispiriting process.
Amid growing impatience over the shutdowns that have thrown tens of millions out of work, European countries continued to reopen in stages, while in the U.S., one state after another — mostly ones led by Republican governors — outlined plans to gradually get back to business.
All indications are that some businesses won't necessarily spring back to life once they get the all-clear.
Mark Lebos, owner of Strong Gym in Savannah, Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans to let gyms reopen this week, said it would be professional negligence to do so right now.
“We are not going to be a vector of death and suffering,” he said.
With deaths and infections still rising around the world, the push to reopen has set off warnings from health authorities that the crisis that has killed well over 170,000 people globally is far from over and that relaxing the stay-at-home restrictions too quickly could enable the virus to come surging back.
The economic damage mounted as stocks dropped around the world and oil prices suffered an epic collapse.
A barrel of U.S. oil to be delivered in May was $5.38 in morning trading, or a little more than the cost of a fancy latte. A day earlier, the price was negative for the first time ever, with the market so glutted with oil and running out of places to store it that sellers were essentially offering to pay buyers almost $38 a barrel just to take it off their hands.
Meanwhile, U.N. leaders called for efforts to ensure that all people have access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines, especially in developing countries where virus cases are rising.
African officials have been outspoken about the need for medical supplies across the 54-nation continent, where health care systems are weak and could become overwhelmed.
Even under a best-case scenario, Africa will need $44 billion for testing, personal protective equipment and treatment of coronavirus, according to a U.N. report. The worst-case scenario estimates $446 billion. The continent has recorded more than 1,100 deaths.
In Europe, Denmark, Austria, Spain and Germany began allowing some people back to work, including hairdressers, dentists and construction workers, and some stores were cleared to reopen or will soon get the OK.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the government will be watching carefully and will “pull the emergency brake” if necessary.
Spain, among the worst-hit countries, will also begin allowing children out of their homes for brief periods next Monday. Denmark's Tivoli Gardens, the Copenhagen amusement park that inspired Walt Disney, will reopen on May 11.
But in an indication that it will be a long time before life returns to normal, Spain canceled its Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, the more than 400-year-old event made world-famous by Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” It was also called off during the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s.
The U.S. canceled the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The competition has been held since 1925 and was last scrubbed in 1945, during World War II.
“Our hearts go out to the spellers who won’t get their final shot at winning,” said Paige Kimble, executive director.
The U.S. has recorded more than 42,000 deaths — the highest in the world — and nearly 800,000 infections. according to a Johns Hopkins University count, though the true figures around the world are believed to be much higher, in part because of limited testing, difficulties in counting the dead and efforts by some governments to hide the extent of their outbreaks.
Germany called off the centuries-old Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, which draws about 6 million visitors each year. It was previously canceled during the two world wars; during a period of hyperinflation in Germany in 1923; and because of cholera outbreaks in the 1800s.
“We agreed that the risk is simply too high,” Bavarian governor Markus Soeder said.
In Italy, Premier Giuseppe Conte confirmed that businesses can start reopening on May 4 but doused any hopes of a full end to the country's strict lockdown.
“Many citizens are tired of the efforts that have been made so far and would like a significant loosening of these measures, or even their total abolition,’’ Conte said on Facebook. ”A decision of that kind would be irresponsible.’’
In the U.S., some states, including South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Colorado, announced plans to begin reopening in stages in the coming days. Governors and local officials from many other states said they need help from Washington in ramping up testing first, warning they could get hit by a second wave of infections.
Political tensions were high. Some sheriffs in Washington state, Michigan and Wisconsin said they won't enforce stay-at-home orders. The governors of those states have faced mounting calls to ease restrictions and have been targeted by protesters egged on by President Donald Trump, frustrated over the tanking economy.
Kristin Allin, who with her husband owns Bread and Butterfly restaurant and Proof Bakeshop in Atlanta, said they were caught off guard when Georgia's governor announced that restaurants could reopen for dine-in service within a week. They said they may remain closed for a month or more.
“I think most of our customers are not ready to venture out yet,” she said.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that governors easing off restrictions had better have the facts on their side or they could trigger a resurgence of the virus beyond their states’ borders.
“If some of these reopenings are done the wrong way, it’s going to affect all of us,” de Blasio said on CNN.
___
Long reported from Washington. AP journalists worldwide contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at h ttp://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies
MarketBeat tracks approximately 175,000 ratings each year and tracks more than 15,000 securities around the globe that pay dividends each month or quarter.
This slide show lists the 15 dividend-paying companies (having yields above 25%) that also have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.
View the "Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies".