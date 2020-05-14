Virus tests hospitals in pockets of US as some states reopen

Passengers wait to board their flight at Christchurch Airport in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, May 14, 2020. New Zealand lifted most of its remaining lockdown restrictions from midnight Wednesday as the country prepares for a new normal. Malls, retail stores and restaurants are all reopening Thursday in the South Pacific nation of 5 million, and many people are returning to their workplaces. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
In this April 27, 2020, photo, Song Huiyan shows her fashion dresses for her online clients during the live-streaming at her clothing shop in Beijing. Retailers in China are embracing livestreaming as a sales channel amid a Chinese "shoppertainment" boom accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Via livestreaming, retailers can interact with customers in real time, while customers make purchases directly in the stream.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A worker walks holding a lawn mower as a biker rides past a cafe outdoor tables in Tremezzo, Lake Como, Italy, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Regional governors have been pressing the government to be permitted to present their own reopening plans, taking into account the level of infection and also the growing economic crisis. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Employees work in a research and development lab of Beijing Applied Biological Technologies, a firm which is developing COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test kits, during a government organized tour for journalists in Beijing, Thursday, May 14, 2020. China reported three new coronavirus cases Thursday while moving to reopen for business and schools. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
The Washington Monument is visible as Kristof Grina, Co-Founder & Farm Director for Up Top Acres, works wearing a mask at sunrise on one of their rooftop farms in the Navy Yard neighborhood, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Washington. Up Top Acres is a small group of urban farmers that has been working with building owners in the Washington region to turn unused rooftop space into farmland that can produce food to be sold as close to where it is grown as possible. The group helped get a property tax abatement law passed in the District for any property owner incorporating agriculture of any kind up to $20,000 per building and so far Up Top Acres is working with 9 properties totaling 2 acres. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
A technician wearing a protective mask during an inspection work at the Heidbuel panorama cable car, on Thursday, 14 May 2020, in Churwalden, Switzerland. Swiss mountain railways face an uncertain future due to the coronavirus crisis. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)
A child walks in her classroom as others wait outside at the Vaucanson school, in Paris, Thursday, May 14, 2020. The government has allowed parents to keep children at home amid fears prompted by the COVID-19, as France is one of the hardest-hit countries in the world. Authorities say 86% of preschools and primary schools are reopening this week. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Health services staff members stand outside at Navarra Hospital in a two minute silence in tribute for members of staff who died of coronovirus, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Roughly half of 47 million Spaniards are stepping into a softer version of the country's coronavirus strict confinement and are beginning to socialize, shop in small establishments and enjoy a meal or a coffee in restaurants and bars with outdoor seating. The hard-hit region around the Spanish capital, Madrid, and the economic powerhouse of Barcelona, in the northeastern Catalonia region, are among those territories that remain under stricter measures. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Jasmin Mueller, medicine student of the Institute for Infection Medicine and Hospital Hygiene of the University Hospital Jena, fixes her protective suit during a collective test due to frequent corona infections in Neustadt am Rennsteig, Germany, Thursday, May 14, 2020. The small village Neustadt am Rennsteig was temporarily in quarantine during the corona pandemic. The 900 residents have been tested and examined again since Wednesday. Scientists of the University Hospital Jena want to find out more about the corona virus with a study. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
A waiter wears a face mask as he carries beer through a restaurant in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, May 14, 2020. In Austria restaurants may open again under certain conditions from Friday on. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Health workers collect samples for coronavirus after the government relaxed the weeks-long lockdown that was enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry)
Construction workers wear masks to protect against coronavirus whilst they work on a property in London, as the country is in lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Some of the coronavirus lockdown measures are being relaxed in England, with those workers who are unable to work from home, such as those in construction and manufacturing, encouraged to return to work. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Lobstermen prepare to head to set gear for the upcoming summer season, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Portland, Maine. The lobster fishing industry has been hurt by the shrinking demand for its product bought on by the global coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
A member of Charles de Gaulle airport personnel sprays a liquid in the interior of an Air France aircraft as part of a disinfection process for airplanes in Terminal 2 of Charles de Gaulle international airport in Roissy, north of Paris, Thursday, May 14 2020. France began a gradual easing of its lockdown measures and restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ian Langsdon, Pool via AP)
Jerry A Mann, second from right, is held by his grandmother, Sylvia Rubio, as he is tested for COVID-19 by the San Antonio Fire Department at a free walk-up test site set up to help underserved and minority communities in San Antonio, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has warned officials in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas that the cities could face lawsuits if they do not relax coronavirus measures he says go further than state law allows. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
People wear masks out of concern for the coronavirus as they carry boxes of food they received from a Salvation Army food pantry, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Chelsea, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
A protester carries a sign during a rally against Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
A registered nurse draws blood during a COVID-19 antibody test drive at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of the Manhattan. Churches in low income communities across New York are offering COVID-19 testing to residents in conjunction with Northwell Health and New York State. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
People line up as they wait to receive a ration of donated food by volunteers of the Santa Ana church in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, May 14, 2020. The Food Bank for Catalonia, the region around Barcelona, says that food requests have increased by 30% in the two months Spain has been in lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The Food Bank is one of the major charities helping feed people in need. The Bank now helps 125,000 people in northeast Catalonia eat. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A registered nurse draws blood from Beulah Johnson during a COVID-19 antibody test drive at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of the Manhattan. Churches in low income communities across New York are offering COVID-19 testing to residents in conjunction with Northwell Health and New York State. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Owner Paul Furrer cuts the hair of Jeff Jones at Rick's Barber Shop Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Waukesha, Wis. The store re-opened after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Ever's stay-at-home order on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Jerry A. Mann, center, watches as his grandmother, Sylvia Rubio, is tested for COVID-19 by the San Antonio Fire Department at a free walk-up test site set up to help underserved and minority communities in San Antonio, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has warned officials in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas that the cities could face lawsuits if they do not relax coronavirus measures he says go further than state law allows. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Members of the Harris County Sheriff's Department watch as helicopters fly over during a funeral service for Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Humble, Texas. Sgt. Scholwinski died last week after contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — From a hospital on the edge of the Navajo Nation to the suburbs of the nation’s capital, front-line medical workers in coronavirus hot spots are struggling to keep up with a crushing load of patients while lockdown restrictions are lifting in many other parts of the U.S.
Governors are starting to slowly reopen some segments of their local economies, pointing to evidence that the number of COVID-19 deaths and new hospitalizations are peaking or starting to recede in their states. But a government whistleblower warned Thursday that the U.S. faces its “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the virus.
While many state and local officials see modest signs of progress in the pandemic fight, coronavirus outbreaks are testing public health networks in pockets of the U.S.
Among them is a suburb of Washington, D.C. The head of a hospital system in Maryland’s Prince George’s County, a majority black community bordering the nation’s capital, said the area's intensive care units “are bursting at the seams.” Meanwhile, a civil rights group’s lawsuit claimed the county’s jail failed to stop an “uncontrolled” coronavirus outbreak and isolated infected prisoners in cells with walls covered in feces, mucus and blood.
“I would say we are the epicenter of the epicenter,” said Dr. Joseph Wright, interim CEO of University of Maryland Capital Region Health.
The hospital in Gallup, New Mexico, is on the front lines of a grinding outbreak on the Navajo Nation that recently prompted a 10-day lockdown of the city, with police setting up roadblocks to discourage non-emergency shopping.
Medical staff last week staged a protest to complain of inadequate staffing and urge the CEO of Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital to resign. The departure last week of the hospital’s lung specialist has limited its ability to treat COVID-19 patients, as people with acute respiratory symptoms are transported to Albuquerque some two hours away. About 17 nurses were cut from the hospital’s workforce in March, at least 32 staff have tested positive for the virus and its intensive care unit is at capacity.
“My staff is physically exhausted, emotionally exhausted and they are suffering from moral injury,” said Felicia Adams, the hospital’s chief nursing officer.
Meanwhile, in Washington, Rick Bright, a vaccine expert who alleges he was ousted from a high-level scientific post after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic, told a congressional panel that the U.S. lacks a plan to produce and fairly distribute a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.
Asked by lawmakers if Congress should be worried, Bright, who wore a protective mask while testifying, responded: “Absolutely.”
President Donald Trump dismissed Bright in a tweet Thursday as “a disgruntled employee.” The White House has launched what it calls “Operation Warp Speed” to quickly produce, distribute and administer a vaccine once it becomes available.
Bright’s testimony follows a warning earlier in the week from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, that rushing to lift store-closing and stay-at-home restrictions could “turn back the clock,” and lead to more suffering and death, complicating efforts to get the economy rolling again.
The U.S. has the largest coronavirus outbreak in the world by far: more than 1.4 million infections and nearly 85,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 4.4 million people and killed more than 300,000. Experts say the actual numbers are likely far higher.
The pressure is on to staunch job losses in the U.S. after the unemployment rate soared to 14.7% in April, the highest since the Great Depression. Another nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs.
Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the U.S. in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their work forces, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.
Many states are lifting lockdowns, leading to tentative resumptions of commerce. But even in those places, hospitals continue to operate on an emergency footing.
In Georgia, the state provided a network of hospitals with extra nurses so its exhausted employees could take some time off and recover. The Northeast Georgia Health System, which operates four hospitals, is still struggling to buy as many disposable protective gowns as it needs. It has assigned workers to collect and sanitize the suits so they can be reused. Community volunteers are sewing gowns and masks.
“That’s our most critical need,” said Tracy Vardeman, the health system’s chief strategy officer. “We’re going through as many as 6,000 a day.”
The system’s largest hospital serves a county at the epicenter of the state’s poultry industry. About one-third of Hall County’s 200,000 residents are Hispanic or Latino, a demographic that has accounted for up to 60% of the hospital system’s COVID-19 patients. Officials are taking virus testing to a grocery store in the heart of the Hispanic community.
“I think there is increasing realization that this is a severe issue and we cannot take it lightly,” said Dr. Antonio Rios, a leader of the hospital system’s affiliated physicians’ group.
In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan has announced the first stage of a state recovery plan, allowing retail stores to reopen and lifting a state stay-at-home requirement beginning Friday evening. However, hard-hit Prince George’s County is extending its stay-at-home order through June 1, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Thursday.
Wright, the hospital CEO in Prince George’s County, said the three emergency departments that his medical system operates are steadily seeing upward of 70 new COVID-19 confirmed and suspected patients every day. On Wednesday, the emergency departments averaged 3.5 coronavirus patients per hour.
Officials say the community has been uniquely affected by the virus in part because it is a gateway to the District of Columbia, and many of its 909,000 residents are essential workers who continue to go to jobs every day. That largely mirrors the scenario in Queens, which became the epicenter of New York’s outbreak.
“We are certainly still very much in a very busy phase of this surge,” Wright said.
Meanwhile, the economic fallout from the pandemic continues to pummel nations worldwide, and European governments promised more relief to their citizens.
France’s government announced an 18-billion-euro ($19.4 billion) plan to support restaurants, hotels and other tourist facilities which have been closed since mid-March.
Germany’s parliament approved plans to increase the amount paid to people in a government-backed short-time work program that allows businesses to keep employees on the payroll while they await better times.
Garcia Cano reported from Washington; Lee reported from Santa Fe, New Mexico. Associated Press writers Jeff Amy in Atlanta, and Christopher Rugaber and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar in Washington contributed.
