QQQ   293.34 (+1.95%)
AAPL   143.96 (+1.48%)
MSFT   248.00 (+3.07%)
META   147.30 (+4.10%)
GOOGL   97.52 (+2.42%)
AMZN   99.22 (+2.10%)
TSLA   160.27 (+10.97%)
NVDA   198.02 (+2.48%)
NIO   12.17 (+4.64%)
BABA   120.57 (+0.27%)
AMD   75.16 (+0.33%)
T   20.00 (-2.06%)
MU   62.80 (+2.05%)
F   12.92 (+1.02%)
CGC   2.76 (+0.00%)
GE   81.14 (+0.43%)
DIS   109.70 (+1.46%)
AMC   5.28 (-0.94%)
PFE   44.25 (-1.82%)
PYPL   80.81 (+2.16%)
NFLX   364.87 (-0.84%)
Visa 1Q profits rise 6%, new CEO to take over Feb. 1

Thu., January 26, 2023 | Ken Sweet, AP Business Writer

This Aug. 11, 2019, photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Visa Inc. reports earnings on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

NEW YORK (AP) — Payment processing giant Visa Inc. said Thursday that its profits rose 6% in its latest quarter from a year earlier, helped by the continued rise of digital payments across the globe.

The company also said its current CEO, Al Kelly, will step down on Wednesday. He will be replaced by his second-in-command, Ryan McInerney.

The San Francisco-based company said it earned $4.18 billion, excluding a handful of one-time items, or $2.18 a share, in the three-month period that ended Dec. 31. That's compared to a profit of $3.96 billion in the same period a year ago. Visa's results beat analysts' expectations, according to FactSet.

For several years, Visa has benefited from the broad adoption of credit and debit card transactions across the world as well as in places that typically were cash only, such as coffee houses or bars.

Payments volume — the amount of money spent on Visa's network — started rising even faster after the coronavirus pandemic, which led to even broader adoption of digital payments. That was good for Visa's bottom line because the company earns a fee off every transaction processed on its network.

Consumers and businesses spent $3.014 trillion on Visa's network in the last three months of 2022, up 7% from a year earlier. The number of processed transactions on the company's network was up 10% from a year earlier.

In late November, Visa named McInerney as its new CEO, with Kelly taking the role of executive chairman. Kelly had been CEO of Visa since 2016, previously a long-time executive at American Express.

McInerney, 47, had been in current role since 2013.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
American Express (AXP)
2.5018 of 5 stars		$155.88-0.6%1.33%15.67Hold$170.74
Visa (V)
2.9414 of 5 stars		$224.71-0.1%0.80%32.15Moderate Buy$255.15
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

