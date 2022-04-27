VIX Call Buying Could Signal More Choppiness to Come

S&P 500   4,192.11 (+0.41%)
DOW   33,311.14 (+0.21%)
QQQ   319.29 (+0.68%)
AAPL   157.49 (+0.44%)
MSFT   282.25 (+4.45%)
FB   177.00 (-2.18%)
GOOGL   2,293.21 (-3.36%)
AMZN   2,788.30 (+0.02%)
TSLA   891.27 (+1.69%)
NVDA   187.59 (-0.15%)
BABA   88.06 (+4.85%)
NIO   17.29 (+5.68%)
AMD   86.85 (+1.98%)
CGC   5.28 (-0.38%)
MU   67.28 (+0.30%)
T   19.22 (-0.41%)
GE   81.14 (+0.68%)
F   14.83 (+0.82%)
DIS   114.80 (-0.84%)
AMC   15.90 (+2.58%)
PFE   49.00 (-0.06%)
PYPL   85.03 (+1.59%)
NFLX   196.22 (-1.10%)
S&P 500   4,192.11 (+0.41%)
DOW   33,311.14 (+0.21%)
QQQ   319.29 (+0.68%)
AAPL   157.49 (+0.44%)
MSFT   282.25 (+4.45%)
FB   177.00 (-2.18%)
GOOGL   2,293.21 (-3.36%)
AMZN   2,788.30 (+0.02%)
TSLA   891.27 (+1.69%)
NVDA   187.59 (-0.15%)
BABA   88.06 (+4.85%)
NIO   17.29 (+5.68%)
AMD   86.85 (+1.98%)
CGC   5.28 (-0.38%)
MU   67.28 (+0.30%)
T   19.22 (-0.41%)
GE   81.14 (+0.68%)
F   14.83 (+0.82%)
DIS   114.80 (-0.84%)
AMC   15.90 (+2.58%)
PFE   49.00 (-0.06%)
PYPL   85.03 (+1.59%)
NFLX   196.22 (-1.10%)
S&P 500   4,192.11 (+0.41%)
DOW   33,311.14 (+0.21%)
QQQ   319.29 (+0.68%)
AAPL   157.49 (+0.44%)
MSFT   282.25 (+4.45%)
FB   177.00 (-2.18%)
GOOGL   2,293.21 (-3.36%)
AMZN   2,788.30 (+0.02%)
TSLA   891.27 (+1.69%)
NVDA   187.59 (-0.15%)
BABA   88.06 (+4.85%)
NIO   17.29 (+5.68%)
AMD   86.85 (+1.98%)
CGC   5.28 (-0.38%)
MU   67.28 (+0.30%)
T   19.22 (-0.41%)
GE   81.14 (+0.68%)
F   14.83 (+0.82%)
DIS   114.80 (-0.84%)
AMC   15.90 (+2.58%)
PFE   49.00 (-0.06%)
PYPL   85.03 (+1.59%)
NFLX   196.22 (-1.10%)
S&P 500   4,192.11 (+0.41%)
DOW   33,311.14 (+0.21%)
QQQ   319.29 (+0.68%)
AAPL   157.49 (+0.44%)
MSFT   282.25 (+4.45%)
FB   177.00 (-2.18%)
GOOGL   2,293.21 (-3.36%)
AMZN   2,788.30 (+0.02%)
TSLA   891.27 (+1.69%)
NVDA   187.59 (-0.15%)
BABA   88.06 (+4.85%)
NIO   17.29 (+5.68%)
AMD   86.85 (+1.98%)
CGC   5.28 (-0.38%)
MU   67.28 (+0.30%)
T   19.22 (-0.41%)
GE   81.14 (+0.68%)
F   14.83 (+0.82%)
DIS   114.80 (-0.84%)
AMC   15.90 (+2.58%)
PFE   49.00 (-0.06%)
PYPL   85.03 (+1.59%)
NFLX   196.22 (-1.10%)

VIX Call Buying Could Signal More Choppiness to Come

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

There was a buying spree on Cboe Market Volatility index (VIX) call options recently. The buy-to-open (BTO) call/put volume ratio spiked above five for the first time since just before the pandemic. Those call buyers have been spot on since the spike occurred just under two weeks ago; the VIX is up 30% in that time frame. Next, I’m going to look at past spikes to see how the stock market and VIX behaved afterwards.

IotW Chart 1 0427

VIX Call Buying Spikes 

Going back to 2010, there have been 33 other times that the BTO call/put ratio on the VIX spiked above five (I only consider one signal over a month time frame). The table below summarizes how the S&P 500 performed following these spikes. The second table shows typical index returns since 2010 for comparison. Stocks tended to struggle after these signals. A month after these signals, the S&P 500 averaged a loss of 1.08% with barely half of the returns positive. Compare that to the typical one-month return, which is a gain of more than 1% with 68% of the returns positive. Six months after a signal, the S&P 500 averaged a gain of 2.5%, which still underperforms compared to the usual return for the index of about 6.5%.

IotW Chart 2 0427

Since stocks tended to underperform after these signals, it’s not a surprise that the VIX moved significantly higher on average. A month after a signal, the VIX has been higher by about 30% on average. After that month, the VIX tends to hang around that elevated level based on the three and six-month returns having a similar average return.


IotW Chart 3 0427

VIX is Above 20 

The recent signal is abnormal because of the level of the VIX. On the date of the recent call-buying signal (April 14), the VIX closed at 22.70. It’s the only signal out of 34 which occurred with the VIX above 20. The signals tend to happen with the VIX just above 13. The table below shows the 10 signals with the highest VIX reading. Nothing jumps out to me about these returns compared to the returns after other signals, but VIX call buyers might require more conviction for their trader given the already high VIX levels.

IotW Chart 4 0427

Finally, here are the VIX returns after the signals that occurred with an elevated VIX. Compared to other VIX returns after a signal, the VIX is more likely to fall (the percent positive is lower) but its spikes tended to be much higher (higher average return).

IotW Chart 5 0427


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.