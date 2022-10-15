Volatile Week Led by Inflation Data, Fed Buzz

S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
You Don't Need to Know Coding to Use This $50 App Builder
Biden to Replace US Dollar? (Ad)pixel
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
You Don't Need to Know Coding to Use This $50 App Builder
Biden to Replace US Dollar? (Ad)pixel
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
You Don't Need to Know Coding to Use This $50 App Builder
Biden to Replace US Dollar? (Ad)pixel
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
You Don't Need to Know Coding to Use This $50 App Builder
Biden to Replace US Dollar? (Ad)pixel
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant

Volatile Week Led by Inflation Data, Fed Buzz

Fri., October 14, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Key inflation data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting minutes for September made Wall Street particularly volatile this week. The Nasdaq Composite Index (IXIC) slipped to its worst level since September 2020, after new regulations that limited U.S. companies' ability to sell semiconductors and related equipment to China. What's more, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon warned the U.S. could soon slip into a recession.

Stocks continued to fall as the consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) for September came in hotter than anticipated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) capped its losing streak at four sessions, though both the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq went on to mark six days in the red. Stocks staged a big bounce towards the end of the week, as investors appeared to speculate on inflation hitting its peak, and the central bank noted it is open to mitigating the risk of negative economic impact. The Dow quickly cooled from its best day since November 2020, however, as inflation expectations and lackluster retail sales data weighed. At the time of this writing, the Dow was eyeing a weekly win, but the Nasdaq and SPX were headed for losses.


Chip Stocks Making Headlines

The chip sector was in focus this week, after the Biden's administration move to restrict semiconductor sales to China. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) slipped to a two-year low, but Wedbush reiterated its "outperform" rating, citing a strong relationship with Apple (AAPL). Meanwhile, Applied Materials (AMAT) brushed off seven price-target cuts, as well as a net sales warning. Now seems like a good time to take advantage of ON Semiconductor's (ON) dip, too, after the security pulled back to a long-term bullish trendline

What Analysts Are Saying

Analyst calls kept investors plenty busy as well. Ford Motor (F) and General Motors (GM) kicked off the week with downgrades, as UBS aimed at a "deteriorating" auto sector. Elsewhere, Kraft Heinz (KHC) enjoyed an upgrade thanks to reduced private label exposure, and Mizuho praised Toast's (TOST) "delicious path to profitability."  Netflix's (NFLX) ad-supported tier also attracted positive analyst attention, and Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica (LULU), noting the incoming winter could lead to outerwear outperformance.

The brokerage bunch also didn't miss the opportunity to chime in ahead of earnings, with PNC Financial (PNC) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) attracting bear notes before their respective reports. Elsewhere, DocuSign (DOCU) saw a rare upgrade, and two other analysts turned bullish on Snowflake (SNOW) despite recent struggles. Lastly, Warner Music Group (WMG) fell to record lows, brushing off a Goldman Sachs bull note.

Blue Chips Set to Heat Up Earnings Season

The earnings season picks up next week, with multiple blue-chip stocks set to step into the confessional, including American Express (AXP), Goldman Sachs (GS), IBM (IBM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Verizon (VZ). Wall Street will also have housing data and the central bank's Beige Book to unpack. Until then, see which ETF is a reliable market indicator, and understand why investors should be skeptical of ralliesright now.

7 Cash Rich Stocks That Offer Safety in Any Market

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.