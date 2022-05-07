S&P 500   4,123.34
DOW   32,899.37
QQQ   309.25
Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market 
Wall Street swings sharply amid worries about rates, economy
SEC: Nvidia failed to disclose crypto as revenue generator
US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation
Live updates | Ukraine warns more shelling amid Victory Day
Live updates | Russia says no nuclear intentions for Ukraine
Biden plugs manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company
Volatile Week on Wall Street Wraps Up as Fed Hikes Interest Rates

Friday, May 6, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Headlines during the first week of May were dominated by the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday, and the volatility leading up to the move resulted in mixed midday trading for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 Index (SPX), and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) on Monday. However, the major benchmarks all managed to rally in the final minutes of trading and finish with substantial wins, even after the 10-year Treasury yield hit three-year highs. The rally carried over into Tuesday's session, though Wall Street's win was more muted as investors held their breath for an anticipated interest rate hike.

By Wednesday afternoon, attention temporarily turned towards a disappointing ADP private payroll report and a tumble in Big Tech. In the latter half of the session, the Fed followed through with the hike of 50 basis points, but stocks managed to nab a third-straight win after Fed Chair Jerome Powell assured there would not be a more substantial 75-basis-point hike to come. The optimism couldn't last, however, and the Dow finished Thursday more than 1,000 points lower, scoring its worst day since June 2020 along with the Nasdaq, after the 10-year Treasury yield surged back above 3% and disappointing labor productivity rolled in. By midday on Friday, disappointing earnings reports and the elevated Treasury yield have the Dow on track to log its sixth-straight weekly loss, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq head for their fifth-straight.


The Best and Worst Stocks to Own in May

Every month, Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White compiles a list of the best and worst stocks to own, with data looking back 10 years. For May, history says Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is the Dow component investors should avoid. Conversely, the best performing blue chip is UnitedHealth Group (UNH), which also just pulled back to a historically bullish trendline. Additionally, CME Group (CME) saw its shares pullback to a similarly bullish moving average, and landed on White's list as the third-best stock to own this month. Investors should also expect bearish returns from Marriot International (MAR), while Cintas (CTAS) could prove a good portfolio booster.

 

The Week's Biggest Earnings Disappointments 

After a sunny start to earnings season, recent reports did their best to dent sentiment on Wall Street. Despite upbeat earnings and revenue, Expedia (EXPE) nabbed a host of bear notes and fell nearly 10% following its latest report. Similarly, eBay's (EBAY) highly anticipated report came with better-than-expected results, but a lackluster forecast saw analysts chime in with a barrage of price-target cuts. And while Starbucks (SBUX) was also victim to a round of lower price objective adjustments, the equity was luckily able to shake off the bearish sentiment and rise after earnings. Meanwhile, Biogen's (BIIB) CEO stepped down after dismal earnings per share, Etsy (ETSY) was on track for its worst day in two years after its financial results, and Uber (UBER) lost $5.9 billion following a number of equity investments.

What's to Look for Next

Wall Street will tune into inflation data next week. And though earnings seasoning is beginning to cool down, reports from Alibaba (BABA), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Walt Disney (DIS), Yeti (YETI), and more, are still due out. In the meantime, traders might want to keep an eye on the SPX's next rally could mean going forward. For even more insight, check out our most recent Indicator of the Week, in which Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White analyzes how the broader-market index tends to trade in May. 

 


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".


