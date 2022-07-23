Volkswagen CEO, facing series of setbacks, will step down

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
'A beacon of hope': Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Volkswagen CEO will step down by Sept. 1
Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran's Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
Wall Street slumps, gives back chunk of week's strong gains
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
'A beacon of hope': Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Volkswagen CEO will step down by Sept. 1
Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran's Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
Wall Street slumps, gives back chunk of week's strong gains
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
'A beacon of hope': Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Volkswagen CEO will step down by Sept. 1
Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran's Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
Wall Street slumps, gives back chunk of week's strong gains
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
'A beacon of hope': Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Volkswagen CEO will step down by Sept. 1
Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran's Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
Wall Street slumps, gives back chunk of week's strong gains

Volkswagen CEO, facing series of setbacks, will step down

Saturday, July 23, 2022 | The Associated Press


In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, CEO of Volkswagen Herbert Diess introduces the new VW ID.3 at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany. Volkswagen has announced that the CEO of the German automaker is stepping down. The company said Friday that Herbert Diess will depart as of Sept. 1 “by mutual consent” with the board. His contract was set to expire in 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

VIENNA (AP) — Herbert Diess, the Volkswagen CEO whose image had been tarnished in the fallout from the German automaker’s emissions-cheating scandal, is stepping down.

In a surprise announcement Friday, the Wolfsburg, Germany-based company said Diess will depart Sept. 1 “by mutual consent” with the board. No reason was given for his departure. Oliver Blume, CEO of VW brand Porsche, will succeed Diess.

Diess, who took over as chief executive in 2018, presided over the automaker at a time of significant change in the industry, including a shift toward increased production of electric vehicles. His contract was set to expire in 2025.

Board Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch thanked Diess in a statement and praised his role in “advancing the transformation of the company.”

“Not only did he steer the company through extremely turbulent waters, but he also implemented a fundamentally new strategy,” Poetsch said.

Diess focused on Volkswagen's shift toward zero-emissions vehicles, but analysts say he wasn't able to create change within the company and that the carmaker has fallen behind in some key developments, such as software implementation.

“With industry challenges accelerating and a growing number of new and fast-follower challengers, new management offers an opportunity to revisit strategy or jump-start stalled relationships," analysts at Jefferies Equity Research said in a research note.

Shortly before his ouster was announced, Diess posted on LinkedIn about the difficulties facing the automaker — from Russia’s war in Ukraine to a shortage of computer chips that has stymied production. Despite those struggles, he said he was “very satisfied with our performance,” citing high demand for Volkswagen’s electric vehicles and a rebound in China after COVID-19 lockdowns.

“After a really stressful first half of 2022 many of us are looking forward to a well-deserved summer break,” his post said.


Diess reportedly has clashed with the company’s powerful labor representatives over issues including top personnel decisions. Workers hold an unusual amount of clout at Volkswagen, through requirements that worker representatives hold board seats and because the company’s home state of Lower Saxony holds a stake in the company.

Diess also was trailed by the emissions scandal. Coming from BMW, Diess took over as head of the VW brand shortly before it was caught using software to evade U.S. emissions requirements for diesel cars in 2015.

Volkswagen admitted installing software that turned on pollution controls when vehicles were being tested and switched them off during everyday driving. That made it look as if the cars met tough U.S. limits on pollutants known as nitrogen oxides.

The scandal cost the company 31 billion euros ($34 billion) in fines and settlements.

German prosecutors had charged Diess and Poetsch in 2019 with stock manipulation over a failure to tell investors in time about the looming scandal. The charges were later dropped in return for a 9 million-euro (dollar) payment, with no admission of guilt from the two.

In the announcement Friday, Volkswagen also said the company's chief financial officer, Arno Antlitz, will become the new chief operating officer.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.