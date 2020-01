FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen has announced record sales figures for last year that could determine whether it keeps its crown as the world's largest automaker.

The automaker based in Wolfsburg, Germany, delivered 10.97 million vehicles in 2019. That compares to 10.83 million in 2019, when Volkswagen edged out the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance and Toyota, although the alliance was slightly ahead when Volkswagen's trucks are removed from the totals.

