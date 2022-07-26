Volkswagen starts US electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   294.75 (-1.84%)
AAPL   151.10 (-1.21%)
MSFT   251.07 (-3.00%)
META   161.47 (-3.11%)
GOOGL   105.38 (-1.98%)
AMZN   116.07 (-4.19%)
TSLA   772.20 (-4.11%)
NVDA   165.43 (-2.83%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.01 (-0.05%)
AMD   85.35 (-2.50%)
MU   59.82 (-0.55%)
CGC   2.39 (-5.91%)
T   18.32 (-1.13%)
GE   72.48 (+6.03%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   100.16 (-2.46%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.34 (+1.10%)
PYPL   77.21 (-5.44%)
NFLX   214.42 (-1.87%)
QQQ   294.75 (-1.84%)
AAPL   151.10 (-1.21%)
MSFT   251.07 (-3.00%)
META   161.47 (-3.11%)
GOOGL   105.38 (-1.98%)
AMZN   116.07 (-4.19%)
TSLA   772.20 (-4.11%)
NVDA   165.43 (-2.83%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.01 (-0.05%)
AMD   85.35 (-2.50%)
MU   59.82 (-0.55%)
CGC   2.39 (-5.91%)
T   18.32 (-1.13%)
GE   72.48 (+6.03%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   100.16 (-2.46%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.34 (+1.10%)
PYPL   77.21 (-5.44%)
NFLX   214.42 (-1.87%)
QQQ   294.75 (-1.84%)
AAPL   151.10 (-1.21%)
MSFT   251.07 (-3.00%)
META   161.47 (-3.11%)
GOOGL   105.38 (-1.98%)
AMZN   116.07 (-4.19%)
TSLA   772.20 (-4.11%)
NVDA   165.43 (-2.83%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.01 (-0.05%)
AMD   85.35 (-2.50%)
MU   59.82 (-0.55%)
CGC   2.39 (-5.91%)
T   18.32 (-1.13%)
GE   72.48 (+6.03%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   100.16 (-2.46%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.34 (+1.10%)
PYPL   77.21 (-5.44%)
NFLX   214.42 (-1.87%)
QQQ   294.75 (-1.84%)
AAPL   151.10 (-1.21%)
MSFT   251.07 (-3.00%)
META   161.47 (-3.11%)
GOOGL   105.38 (-1.98%)
AMZN   116.07 (-4.19%)
TSLA   772.20 (-4.11%)
NVDA   165.43 (-2.83%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.01 (-0.05%)
AMD   85.35 (-2.50%)
MU   59.82 (-0.55%)
CGC   2.39 (-5.91%)
T   18.32 (-1.13%)
GE   72.48 (+6.03%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   100.16 (-2.46%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.34 (+1.10%)
PYPL   77.21 (-5.44%)
NFLX   214.42 (-1.87%)

Volkswagen starts US electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Volkswagen began production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant Tuesday.

In a news release, the German automaker said it plans to ramp up production in Chattanooga of the ID.4 electric compact SUV to 7,000 cars per month in the fourth quarter of this year, with a goal of increasing that rate next year.

The kickoff comes after Volkswagen announced an $800 million investment in the company’s manufacturing of electric vehicles in North America at the Chattanooga plant in 2019, including facilities for vehicle and battery pack assembly. The company says it is hiring more than 1,000 production team workers there through the end of the year. Volkswagen Chattanooga currently employs more than 4,000 people.

The start of production comes as America’s automakers take aim with electric vehicles at the largest segment of the U.S. market: modest-sized SUVs, representing about 20% of new-vehicle sales.

Volkswagen says the ID.4 is its most popular electric vehicle, with more than 190,000 delivered to customers around the world since last year.

The company says customers can expect ID.4s to be delivered as early as October. The starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price price is about $41,000.

The Chattanooga factory is now the sixth site globally to produce electric vehicles for Volkswagen. Volkswagen's goal is for 55% of U.S. sales to be fully electric by 2030.

Initially, Volkswagen will offer the American-built vehicles in either rear wheel drive or all wheel drive with a 82-kilowatt-hour battery. A lower-priced version with a 62-kilowatt-hour battery and rear-wheel drive will go into production later this year.

Volkswagen says it will mainly rely on North American parts for the vehicle, including materials and components assembled in 11 U.S. states. SK Innovation in Georgia will supply the batteries.


In the budget passed by Tennessee lawmakers in 2019, Volkswagen received an additional $50 million in state incentives for the Chattanooga plant to aid in the electric vehicle expansion.


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastBear Market Tips For Active Traders

In this episode, Kate chats with Dan Raju, CEO of trading platform Tradier. Dan has a unique perspective on how traders and investors are behaving in these market conditions, as well as who’s trading what. You may be surprised at what he’s identified.

Listen Now to Bear Market Tips For Active Traders

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.