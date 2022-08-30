Volunteer sniper embodies Ukraine’s versatile military

S&P 500   4,030.61
DOW   32,098.99
QQQ   304.41
The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal 
3rd Massive Dollar Upheaval Has Started (Ad)
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
The 32-Second Options Trading "Training Video" Retirees Can't Get Enough Of  (Ad)pixel
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries
Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy
The 32-Second Options Trading "Training Video" Retirees Can't Get Enough Of  (Ad)pixel
Danes, Germans back Baltic wind hub to offset Russian gas
Wall Street closes lower, adding to last week's losses
S&P 500   4,030.61
DOW   32,098.99
QQQ   304.41
The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal 
3rd Massive Dollar Upheaval Has Started (Ad)
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
The 32-Second Options Trading "Training Video" Retirees Can't Get Enough Of  (Ad)pixel
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries
Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy
The 32-Second Options Trading "Training Video" Retirees Can't Get Enough Of  (Ad)pixel
Danes, Germans back Baltic wind hub to offset Russian gas
Wall Street closes lower, adding to last week's losses
S&P 500   4,030.61
DOW   32,098.99
QQQ   304.41
The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal 
3rd Massive Dollar Upheaval Has Started (Ad)
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
The 32-Second Options Trading "Training Video" Retirees Can't Get Enough Of  (Ad)pixel
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries
Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy
The 32-Second Options Trading "Training Video" Retirees Can't Get Enough Of  (Ad)pixel
Danes, Germans back Baltic wind hub to offset Russian gas
Wall Street closes lower, adding to last week's losses
S&P 500   4,030.61
DOW   32,098.99
QQQ   304.41
The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal 
3rd Massive Dollar Upheaval Has Started (Ad)
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case
The 32-Second Options Trading "Training Video" Retirees Can't Get Enough Of  (Ad)pixel
LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries
Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy
The 32-Second Options Trading "Training Video" Retirees Can't Get Enough Of  (Ad)pixel
Danes, Germans back Baltic wind hub to offset Russian gas
Wall Street closes lower, adding to last week's losses

Volunteer sniper embodies Ukraine’s versatile military

Tue., August 30, 2022 | Derek Gatopoulos And Adam Pemble, Associated Press

Ukrainian sniper Andriy attends a training outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. After moving to Western Europe to work an an engineer, Andriy scrambled back to Ukraine at the start of the war, and within weeks underwent a conversion from civilian life to a sniper being trained by the country's special forces. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Before taking a shot, Ukrainian sniper Andriy buries his face in a foldout mat, breathing slowly and deliberately.

“I need to be completely relaxed, to find a place where I will not move the rifle when I pull the trigger,” he says. “I don’t think about anything. It’s a kind of vacuum.”

In a semicircle around his head are boxes of bullets, printouts of charts, a heavy-duty stapler and a roll of tape.

Strapped to his wrist is a monitor, which is the shape of a jewelry box. It's a ballistics calculator to factor in the wind and other surrounding conditions. Bees persistently circling his head and scope are ignored.

After a long pause, he says the word “shot” in Ukrainian.

Crack! A sound not unlike a starting gun used at sporting events produces a reflexive jolt in people unaccustomed to war.

Six months ago, the noise might have startled Andriy, who had moved to Western Europe to pursue a career in engineering.

His experience resembles that of many Ukrainians who returned home to the war, abruptly pulled from civilian life to embrace fighting methods ‒ modern but also makeshift ‒ that have held back the far larger Russian military.

Andriy comes from Bucha, a district near Kyiv’s airport that was hammered during the Russian advance. Hundreds of civilian killings took place there, the bodies found in mass graves or left lying where they were shot in what the United Nations describes as potential war crimes.

Tall and with a good command of English, the sniper spoke to The Associated Press while practicing alone at an informal firing range near Kyiv, hoping to resolve some issues with his weapon through hours of trial and error before his next deployment.

He asked only to be identified by his first name and that some details of his civilian life remain private.


Andriy scrambled home, taking a flight to Budapest and arranging an 1,200-kilometer (750-mile) overland route that included paying “a big amount of money” to a driver willing to take a risky journey eastward. Within a few days he had joined the ferocious fight around Kyiv, adopting the war nickname “Samurai.”

He bought his own gear and a U.S.-made sniper rifle, and began receiving training from a special forces instructor, connected through friends in the military.

“Early in the morning on Feb. 24, I received a call from my mother. She lives in Bucha and told me the war had started. She could hear helicopters, airplanes, bombing and explosions. I decided to return,” he said.

While not allowed to discuss any specifics of his operational activity, Andriy describes Ukraine’s military as a force that prides itself on flexibility, harnessing a wide range of skills from its personnel to become more versatile in combat.

Snipers, he said, are often used to spot Russian military positions for artillery targeting.

“I have also gained experience in tactical medicine, with drones and shooting with assault rifles,” he said.

Military specialists are encouraged to learn new skills and even find their own equipment, with Western suppliers still delivering to Ukraine in a private market that is monitored by the army.

To protect his hearing, Andriy acquired a set of hunter’s headphones that suppress the noise from his rifle while amplifying voices. “You really need these,” he says.

Russia has more than doubled the territory it controls in Ukraine since launching the invasion in February, to about 20% of the country, but Andriy shares the optimism of many fellow Ukrainians that victory will be possible after the winter.

“I think with the help of our friends in Europe and the United States that we can push them out of our territory," he said.

His desire to become a sniper came from a familiarity with hunting rifles, common in Ukraine, and playing the role of a distance shooter in video games.

But his goal at war: “It’s to return to my home, to my family,” he says.

“No one of us wanted to be a warrior, a shooter, a sniper. It’s just a necessity to be here now and do what we’re doing here.”

After a pause he adds: “I don’t know how to explain this: I don’t like to kill people. It’s not something you want to do, but it’s something you have to do.”

___

Follow AP coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the "7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.