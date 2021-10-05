Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode

S&P 500   4,351.10 (+1.18%)
DOW   34,407.87 (+1.19%)
QQQ   356.36 (+1.06%)
AAPL   139.89 (+0.54%)
MSFT   286.54 (+1.21%)
FB   331.41 (+1.59%)
GOOGL   2,705.10 (+1.19%)
TSLA   793.82 (+1.57%)
AMZN   3,242.18 (+1.64%)
NVDA   201.91 (+2.33%)
BABA   142.24 (+1.87%)
NIO   34.30 (+2.69%)
CGC   13.51 (+4.49%)
GE   105.01 (+0.10%)
MU   69.88 (-1.05%)
AMD   101.15 (+0.81%)
T   27.30 (+0.18%)
F   14.24 (-0.77%)
ACB   7.43 (+5.54%)
DIS   175.30 (+1.06%)
PFE   42.46 (+0.09%)
BA   225.00 (+0.54%)
AMC   37.30 (+1.44%)
S&P 500   4,351.10 (+1.18%)
DOW   34,407.87 (+1.19%)
QQQ   356.36 (+1.06%)
AAPL   139.89 (+0.54%)
MSFT   286.54 (+1.21%)
FB   331.41 (+1.59%)
GOOGL   2,705.10 (+1.19%)
TSLA   793.82 (+1.57%)
AMZN   3,242.18 (+1.64%)
NVDA   201.91 (+2.33%)
BABA   142.24 (+1.87%)
NIO   34.30 (+2.69%)
CGC   13.51 (+4.49%)
GE   105.01 (+0.10%)
MU   69.88 (-1.05%)
AMD   101.15 (+0.81%)
T   27.30 (+0.18%)
F   14.24 (-0.77%)
ACB   7.43 (+5.54%)
DIS   175.30 (+1.06%)
PFE   42.46 (+0.09%)
BA   225.00 (+0.54%)
AMC   37.30 (+1.44%)
S&P 500   4,351.10 (+1.18%)
DOW   34,407.87 (+1.19%)
QQQ   356.36 (+1.06%)
AAPL   139.89 (+0.54%)
MSFT   286.54 (+1.21%)
FB   331.41 (+1.59%)
GOOGL   2,705.10 (+1.19%)
TSLA   793.82 (+1.57%)
AMZN   3,242.18 (+1.64%)
NVDA   201.91 (+2.33%)
BABA   142.24 (+1.87%)
NIO   34.30 (+2.69%)
CGC   13.51 (+4.49%)
GE   105.01 (+0.10%)
MU   69.88 (-1.05%)
AMD   101.15 (+0.81%)
T   27.30 (+0.18%)
F   14.24 (-0.77%)
ACB   7.43 (+5.54%)
DIS   175.30 (+1.06%)
PFE   42.46 (+0.09%)
BA   225.00 (+0.54%)
AMC   37.30 (+1.44%)
S&P 500   4,351.10 (+1.18%)
DOW   34,407.87 (+1.19%)
QQQ   356.36 (+1.06%)
AAPL   139.89 (+0.54%)
MSFT   286.54 (+1.21%)
FB   331.41 (+1.59%)
GOOGL   2,705.10 (+1.19%)
TSLA   793.82 (+1.57%)
AMZN   3,242.18 (+1.64%)
NVDA   201.91 (+2.33%)
BABA   142.24 (+1.87%)
NIO   34.30 (+2.69%)
CGC   13.51 (+4.49%)
GE   105.01 (+0.10%)
MU   69.88 (-1.05%)
AMD   101.15 (+0.81%)
T   27.30 (+0.18%)
F   14.24 (-0.77%)
ACB   7.43 (+5.54%)
DIS   175.30 (+1.06%)
PFE   42.46 (+0.09%)
BA   225.00 (+0.54%)
AMC   37.30 (+1.44%)

Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.

The recall is in addition to one from November of 2020, which was done after an unidentified U.S. driver was killed.

The latest recall covers S80 sedans from 2001 to 2006 and S60s from 2001 through 2009.

The problem is similar to widespread trouble with air bag inflators made by bankrupt Japanese air bag maker Takata. The company used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the air bags. But the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.

At least 19 people in the U.S. and 28 worldwide have been killed by exploding Takata inflators. More than 400 have been injured in the U.S.

The Volvo inflators, made by ZF/TRW, do not use ammonium nitrate, but the propellant can still deteriorate when exposed to high heat and humidity, according to documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Volvo said in the documents that the fatality is the only inflator rupture case that it knows of.

Tony Sapienza, spokesman for ZF/TRW, said the inflators were not sold to any other automakers in the U.S. The company's U.S. headquarters is in Livonia, Michigan, near Detroit.

Dealers will replace the inflators with new ones “with a modern state-of-the-art propellant/inflator,” the Volvo documents say. Owners will be notified by letter starting Nov. 29.

Messages were left Tuesday seeking comment from Volvo.

The original recall only covered cars from the 2001 through 2003 model years in southern states and territories with persistent high heat and humidity.

Should you invest $1,000 in Volvo right now?

Before you consider Volvo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Volvo wasn't on the list.

While Volvo currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.