S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
Russia's standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion
EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation
10 miners missing after tremor at 2nd coal mine in Poland
Sanctions hit Russian economy, although Putin says otherwise
Feds: Starbucks engaged in unfair labor practices in Phoenix
Thousands protest plan to raze German village for coal mine
Japan, Russia settle salmon quota amid tensions over Ukraine
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
Russia's standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion
EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation
10 miners missing after tremor at 2nd coal mine in Poland
Sanctions hit Russian economy, although Putin says otherwise
Feds: Starbucks engaged in unfair labor practices in Phoenix
Thousands protest plan to raze German village for coal mine
Japan, Russia settle salmon quota amid tensions over Ukraine
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
Russia's standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion
EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation
10 miners missing after tremor at 2nd coal mine in Poland
Sanctions hit Russian economy, although Putin says otherwise
Feds: Starbucks engaged in unfair labor practices in Phoenix
Thousands protest plan to raze German village for coal mine
Japan, Russia settle salmon quota amid tensions over Ukraine
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
Russia's standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion
EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation
10 miners missing after tremor at 2nd coal mine in Poland
Sanctions hit Russian economy, although Putin says otherwise
Feds: Starbucks engaged in unfair labor practices in Phoenix
Thousands protest plan to raze German village for coal mine
Japan, Russia settle salmon quota amid tensions over Ukraine

Voting opens in France runoff between Macron and Le Pen

Sunday, April 24, 2022 | The Associated Press


Presidential campaign posters of French President and centrist candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron, left, and French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, in Salies de Bearn, southwestern France, Saturday, April 23, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron is facing off against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in France's April 24 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

PARIS (AP) — France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday in a race between between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right politician Marine Le Pen.

Macron is in pole position to win reelection in the country’s presidential runoff, yet his lead over Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home.

A Macron victory in this vote — which could have far-reaching repercussions for Europe’s future direction and Western efforts to stop the war in Ukraine — would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

All opinion polls in recent days converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European centrist — yet the margin over his nationalist rival varies broadly, from 6 to 15 percentage points, depending on the poll. Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who will either cast a blank vote or not vote at all.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.